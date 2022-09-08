Route 2065 Thompson Run Road Slide Repair Work Extended in Penn Hills

Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Thompson Run Road between Old William Penn Highway and Frey Road will continue through Friday, September 16. Through traffic remains prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the slide remediation and shoulder reconstruction work. Traffic will continue to be detoured via Frey Road, Universal Road, Jefferson Road, and Old William Penn Highway.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

