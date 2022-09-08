Appellate Judicial Commission announces nominees for Dolan vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District





8 September 2022





ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Paul C. Wilson, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces the commission today submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. This vacancy exists due to the August 2022 retirement of Judge Colleen Dolan.





The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After approximately five hours of public interviews, two hours of deliberations, and seven rounds of balloting, the nominees are Kathleen S. Hamilton, Reneé D. Hardin-Tammons, and Ellen S. Levy.





Hamilton is a litigation attorney and partner with HeplerBroom LLC in St. Louis. She was born in 1976 and resides in St. Charles. She earned her bachelor of arts in history and English in 1999 from the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Indiana, and her law degree in 2002 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She received seven votes.





Hardin-Tammons is a circuit judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County). She was born in 1963 and resides in Olivette. She earned her bachelor of science, cum laude, in the administration of justice in 1986 from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and her law degree in 1989 from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. She received seven votes.





Levy is a circuit judge and probate division administrative judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County). She was born in 1963 and resides in St. Louis. She earned her bachelor of arts in psychology in 1985 and her law degree in 1988, both from Washington University in St. Louis. She received seven votes.





The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.





In addition to Wilson, the commission is composed of Neil Chanter of Springfield, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Sally Hargis of Springfield, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis, Kirk R. Presley of Kansas City and Kathy Ritter of Columbia.









Note: Links to nominees applications and photos typically are disabled after the governor makes his appointment.





