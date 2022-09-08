Submit Release
Attorney General Kaul Statement on Passage of Opioid Settlement Spending Plan

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement regarding Joint Committee on Finance passage of a plan to utilize the state’s portion of the opioid settlement funds.

 

“Today’s vote means that millions of dollars that DOJ helped secure to fight the opioid epidemic can now start being used to make Wisconsinites safer,” said Attorney General Kaul. “While we shouldn’t have had to spur Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee into action to address this vital issue, it is a positive development that these funds will be available to address the opioid crisis without further unnecessary delay.”

