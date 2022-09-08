Computer Science Teachers Association Names RSU 25 Educator with 2022 Teaching Excellence New England Award

The Maine chapter of the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) announced Allison Braley as the winner of the 2022 CSTA Teaching Excellence New England Award for her outstanding contribution to computer science education. The Computer Science Teaching Excellence Awards are designed to recognize outstanding teaching by K–12 computer science teachers. Winners excel in inspiring students to explore the computer science field, engaging students in learning rigorous standards-aligned computer science content, and broadening the participation of underrepresented students in computing.

Allison is a computer science teacher at Bucksport Middle School and the District Technology Coach for RSU 25. She has been instrumental in developing engaging programming to teach her students computer science concepts, like programming languages and computational thinking. Last year, she was awarded a grant to expand the computer science program at the high school level.

In addition to teaching, Allison serves as the secretary of the Maine chapter of CSTA. She also collaborated with other Maine teachers to create computer science modules for the MOOSE project, and is a regular contributor to other statewide K-12 computer science initiatives.

Allison’s colleagues describe her as follows:

“Allison is always positive. She advocates for kids. Allison wants her students to have every opportunity that they deserve regarding their education. The Maine Computer Science Teachers Association is incredibly fortunate to having such an amazing teacher as one of our members.”

“Allison is enthusiastic about teaching computer science to her students. She is always seeking out new learning opportunities to bring back to her students and fellow teachers. As a fellow educator, Allison has inspired me to learn more about computer science.”

Congratulations Allison Braley for all your work in computer science education!