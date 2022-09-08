Sierra School of Solano County Moves to Facility in Fairfield, California

New centrally located campus offers students additional WorkAbility opportunities

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and positive behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting, today announced its Sierra School of Solano County is now open in a new location in Fairfield (1745 Enterprise Dr.). Programming at Sierra School of Solano County is designed to meet the unique academic and social-emotional learning needs of each individual student.



Sierra School of Solano County is a California Department of Education-approved non-public school for students in grades K-12 (ages 5-22) who can benefit from placement in a structured and therapeutic program that addresses their specialized learning needs as well as social, emotional or behavioral challenges. The school supports students with a variety of exceptionalities including emotional disabilities, autism spectrum disorders and intellectual developmental delays.

“Starting the 2022-2023 school year in a new building is an exciting milestone for our faculty, staff and students,” said Jenelle Droke, director of Sierra School of Solano County. “Our school has a long history of supporting students with special needs. Moving closer to the Bay Area will help us to partner with additional school districts and serve even more families.”

The program at Sierra School of Solano County offers small class sizes, a high staff-to-student ratio, and a continuum of services and supports, including personalized academic instruction, occupational therapy and sensory integration, speech and language therapy, social and life skills training, and counseling. The Sierra School also offers day rehab classrooms, part of an intensive mental health program integrated with the academic component.

The new Sierra School facility includes Sierra Café, a coffee shop designed to give students the experience and guidance needed to succeed in the workforce. The Sierra School of Solano County helps place students in the job force through a State of California issued WorkAbility 1 Grant, which provides comprehensive pre-employment training, employment placement, and follow-up for young adults in special education who are making the transition from school to work, to independent living and/or post-secondary education or training.

With the end goal of returning students into their public-school settings, Sierra School provides intensive IEP support aimed at each child’s present levels of performance, social capabilities, motor coordination, and ability to learn in a group setting.

For more information on services and enrollment at Sierra School of Solano County, please visit https://sesischools.com/locations/california/sierra-school-of-solano-county/.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who require additional educational and behavioral supports to overcome challenges that impede success in a traditional school setting. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and standalone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, and social-emotional needs of special education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Emotional Disabilities, Learning Disabilities and other challenges; and alternative education students in need of trauma-informed education. Implementing a research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, positive behavior interventions and supports, life skills training, and workforce development programs – as well as professional learning for special education teachers – SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. SESI proudly serves more than 7,000 students in over 95 day schools and more than 90 in-district classrooms, and partners with over 600 school districts nationwide. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). Learn more: www.sesischools.com.

Media contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for SESI jleckstrom@rosecomm.com 215-681-0770