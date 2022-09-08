Submit Release
American Thermoform Corporation Acquires Zychem Limited

/EIN News/ -- LA VERNE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick N. Nunnelly, President of American Thermoform Corporation (ATC), Braillo Norway and BraillePaper.com, announced today that the acquisition of Zychem Limited was done in July of this year.

"This is an exciting time for us, as we are now adding Zychem to our family of companies that have long provided quality products and services to the blind and visually impaired community," stated Nunnelly. He added, "We have worked with Zychem for decades and have seen the impact that they have made in our industry by providing innovative solutions for producing unparalleled tactile graphics that weren't previously available - they revolutionized the industry."

Zychem was established in 1991 with the development of the revolutionary Swell Form machine (ZyFuse) and Swell Touch paper (ZyTex), which made production of on-demand tactile graphics for the blind and visually impaired possible. Since then, they have continued to develop their products, have won many awards, and are recognized as the global leader in the production of equipment and supplies used to make tactile graphics for the blind and visually impaired.

Nunnelly strongly believes that "between ATC, Braillo, BraillePaper.com and now Zychem, not only will we be able to deliver the highest quality braille and tactile graphics solutions on the market, but we will continue to expand upon them and bring new and exciting product lines to our customers."

These four companies have established themselves as innovators in their respective markets within the blind and low vision community. Since inception, their goal has been to share the benefits of braille and tactile graphics production throughout the world, while providing superior products, solutions, services and support. 

We invite you to explore our product lines, and to please share any comments, questions or suggestions with us directly.

To learn more about American Thermoform, please visit: https://americanthermoform.com

To learn more about Zychem, please visit: https://zychemltd.com

To learn more about Braillo, please visit https://Braillo.com

To learn more about BraillePaper.com, please visit https://braillepaper.com 

American Thermoform Corporation
(909) 593-6711
sales@americanthermoform.com

Featured Image for American Thermoform Corporation

