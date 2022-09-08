[Latest Report] Global Cultured Meat Market Size Worth $ 450 Million by 2026 at a 15% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Forecast, Growth, Share & Trends)

[220+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights with Forecast, Share, Growth & Trends, the demand analysis of the Global Cultured Meat Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 129.66 million in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 450 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% between 2021 and 2026. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Memphis Meats, SuperMeat, Just, Inc, Aleph Farms Ltd, Appleton Meats and others.

The report analyses the cultured meat market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global cultured meat market.

Cultured meat Market: Overview

Cultured meat has the potential to provide more people around the world with access to high-quality meat at lower environmental costs in the long run. The cultured meat industry also helps reduce its impact on the environment because it requires less meat, is less polluted, and uses less water. Studies have also shown that laboratory-produced meat contains fewer contaminants and fewer antibiotics. This factor also had a positive impact on the growth of the industry.

Growth Factors

Increased meat consumption, coupled with increased demand for nutritious meat, is expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period. Consumers are shifting their focus to a more nutritious diet that promotes a more sustainable lifestyle and is less dependent on animal protein.

Protein consumption is expected to provide many meat processors and food companies with the opportunity to switch to alternative animal proteins B Cultured meat to meet consumer demand. However, when using animal-based meat substitutes, meeting daily protein requirements and the taste of meat products is an important issue. This is a good potential for the cultural meat industry.





Segmental Overview

Based on the source, the market is divided into beef, pork, chicken, duck and seafood. Among them, chicken consumed much more than other meats, so the poultry sector had a large market share. Therefore, the major producers are mainly focused on the production of poultry, which is very popular all over the world.

Regional Overview

Based on the regional division, in 2021, the majority of the market share was occupied by the North American region. Some of the major factors responsible for the dominant market share are increased urbanization, increased technological advances in cell culture, growth in R&D activities, and the presence of international players in the region. In addition, a group of Americans has shifted their tastes to alternative meat products for increased profits.

Some of the prominent players in the Global Cultured Meat Market:

Memphis Meats

SuperMeat

Just, Inc

Aleph Farms Ltd

Appleton Meats

Report Scope

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the cultured meat market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Cubiq Foods S.L., Future Meat Technologies, Meatable B.V., Memphis Meats, Mission Barns, Mosa Meat BV, and Redefine Meatare other players in the market.

Recent Development

In January 2020, Mosa Meat partnered with animal nutrition company Nutreco to supply a liquid filled with the nutrients needed to grow non-vegetarian foods. Mosa Meat has also received significant investment from Nutreco and Lowercarbon Capital to manufacture its products on a large scale.

The company aims to launch cultured hamburgers in Europe by 2022. Global population growth has led to increased demand for protein, and the company aims to address it through sustainable, animal-friendly solutions.

Regional Landscape

The market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to record a significant CAGR in sales during the forecast period due to increased construction activity in India, China, Japan and Indonesia. The presence of numerous hand-weaving machines and rising disposable income are also driving the growth of the carpet market in the region.





Browse the full “Cultured Meat Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck), By End-Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cultured-meat-market/

Competitive Landscape

The global cultured meat market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Poultry

Beef

Seafood

Pork

Duck

By End-Use

Nuggets

Burgers

Meatballs

Sausages

Based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cultured Meat market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Cultured Meat market size was valued at around USD 119 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 450 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on source segmentation, the pork material was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

