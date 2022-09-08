Donor Egg IVF Services Market Size to Hit $3782.40 Mn by 2028

[211+ Pages report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market size is estimated to grow about US$ 3782.40 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 24.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are California Cryobank, ConceiveAbilities, Center for Human Reproduction, Growing Generations LLC, Cryos International, Fairfax EggBank, The World Egg Bank, Global Donor Egg Bank, New Life Ukraine, First Egg Bank, MyEggBank, Ovobank, and Others.

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According toFacts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Donor Egg IVF Services Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Cycle Type (Fresh Donor Egg Cycle and Frozen Donor Egg Cycle), By End User (Direct / Patient, Hospitals, Fertility Clinics & IVF Centers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Donor Egg IVF Services Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2651.40 Million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3782.40 Million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Donor Egg IVF Services? How big is the Donor Egg IVF Services Industry?

Market Overview:

For the person receiving the eggs to have a child, a lady who is frequently younger transfers her eggs to another person or partner for reproduction. It is possible to combine the sperm and egg outside the body using in vitro fertilization (IVF). An egg (also known as an ova or an ovum) from the woman's ovaries is extracted during the process and placed in a liquid medium to allow sperm to fertilize it.

The embryo is cultured for 2–6 days after fertilization of the egg before being successfully implanted into the uterus of the same or a different mother. The best fertility treatment option for helping infertile couples have a child with a high success rate is IVF using donor eggs. IVF treatments are provided by fertility clinics and specialty hospitals for couples seeking assistance with infertility treatments.

Market Dynamics

The global market for donor egg IVF services will witness significant market growth during the forecast period as a result of an increase in the rate of infertility, an increase in the trend of delayed pregnancies, a surge in the success rate of IVF, and an increase in disposable income globally. The high cost of IVF therapy, its drawbacks, and the limited level of knowledge about IVF in some developing countries all limit the market's growth.

On the other hand, the global donor egg IVF services market's expansion is anticipated to be facilitated by an increase in fertility tourism, the number of fertility clinics, and growth potential in emerging markets throughout the projected period.

Donor Egg IVF Services Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, lockdowns have been implemented all across the world, which has slightly curtailed numerous IVF submarkets. Many hospitals place a high priority on the health and happiness of their patients, their staff, and the community as a whole. The guidance and suggestions provided by a variety of organizations, including the ASRM (American Society of Reproductive Medicine) 2020, have contributed to the creation of an unclear picture of the effect that COVID-19 will have on fertility treatments. Some women have delayed their IVF consultations, while others have postponed the dates on which they are scheduled to transfer their embryos in order to wait for the pandemic problem to be resolved and for life to return to normal.

The explanations included delaying the beginning of new therapies, switching to an alternative freeze-all technique in cases where couples have already experienced hCG triggering, and considering gamete cryopreservation in cases of urgent fertility preservation. It is therefore anticipated that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a substantial impact on the growth of the industry that is being taken into consideration.

Donor Egg IVF Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global donor egg IVF services market is segregated based on cycle type, end user, and region. The market is divided into fresh and frozen donor egg cycles based on the cycle type. In 2021, the market's highest share was held by frozen donor eggs, and this trend is anticipated to last during the projection period.

Based on end-user, the market is divided into direct/patient, hospitals, and fertility clinics & IVF centers. The fertility clinics sector dominated the market for donor egg IVF services in terms of revenue in 2021, and it's expected that this trend will continue during the forecast period.

The global Donor Egg IVF Services market is segmented as follows:

By cycle type:

Fresh Donor Egg Cycle

Frozen Donor Egg Cycle

By end user:

Direct / Patient

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics & IVF Centers

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Donor Egg IVF Services market include -

California Cryobank

Conceive Abilities

Center for Human Reproduction

Growing Generations LLC

Cryos International

Fairfax Egg Bank

The World Egg Bank

Global Donor Egg Bank

New Life Ukraine

First Egg Bank

My Egg Bank

Ovobank

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Donor Egg IVF Services market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 24.10% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Donor Egg IVF Services market size was valued at around US$ 2651.40 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3782.40 Million by 2028.

By end user, the fertility clinic sector dominated the market in 2021.

By cycle type, the frozen donor eggs category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the donor egg IVF services market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The global donor egg IVF services market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Due to healthcare institutions' growing use of cutting-edge technology, North America is anticipated to dominate the worldwide donor egg IVF services market during the forecast period. Some key drivers driving the market are the increased practice of delaying childbearing among younger generations, rising infertility due to unhealthy lifestyles, and the high success rate of the operation. In the United States, egg donors are not only paid for the donation but also have the option of negotiating their payment amount based on how desirable their eggs are.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

May 2021: To hasten the development of precision fertility, Drop Bio, Australian biotechnology and digital health firm focused on chronic inflammation, established a strategic partnership with Virtus Health, a world leader in Assisted Reproductive Services (ARS).

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2651.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3782.40 Million CAGR Growth Rate 24.10% Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players California Cryobank, ConceiveAbilities, Center for Human Reproduction, Growing Generations LLC, Cryos International, Fairfax EggBank, The World Egg Bank, Global Donor Egg Bank, New Life Ukraine, First Egg Bank, MyEggBank, Ovobank, and Others Key Segment By Cycle Type ,End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Cycle Type ,End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

