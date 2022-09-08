Fujifilm Unveils FUJINON XF56mmF1.2 R WR Mid-Telephoto Lens

/EIN News/ -- Valhalla, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation today announces the launch of the new FUJINON XF56mmF1.2 R WR (XF56mmF1.2 R WR) weather-resistant, mid-telephoto prime lens, the latest in the series of interchangeable lenses designed for the FUJIFILM X Series of mirrorless digital cameras. XF56mmF1.2 R WR, offering the 35mm equivalent focal length to an 85mm lens, is successor to the popular FUJINON XF56mmF1.2 R lens, and now features significant improvements from that prior model in minimum focusing distance, image-resolving performance and beautiful rendering of out-of-focus background.

“XF56mmF1.2 R WR is the first Fujifilm X Mount lens to feature an almost perfectly circular aperture, even at F4 or F5.6, resulting in a clean edge along a highlight, with minimal aberrations and distractions, that is especially pleasing when it is out of focus. This design allows beautiful bokeh with busy backgrounds melting away from their subjects to create an isolating effect untouched by any other lens,” said Victor Ha, vice president of the Electronic Imaging and Optical Device Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The new XF56mmF1.2 R WR lens offers a wide variety of creative applications such as portraits, weddings, street photography, table-top, and commercial photography -- all situations that demand precise control over depth-of-field.”

Main product features

Outstanding image-resolving performance and stunning bokeh

The lens design, consisting of 13 elements in eight groups including two aspherical elements and one ED element, suppresses various types of aberration including chromatic aberration and spherical aberration to achieve edge-to-edge image sharpness and smooth bokeh. The eight elements used in the focusing group take high-refractive technology from FUJINON cinema lenses to minimize chromatic, spherical, and comatic aberrations. In particular, this technology helps to minimize light bleed within highlights, boosting image quality and subject detail to achieve advanced image resolution.

XF56mmF1.2 R WR is the first Fujifilm X Mount lens to use 11 diaphragm blades to achieve a near-perfect circle in the aperture[1], even at F4 or F5.6.

A fast, mid-telephoto lens for a wide range of creative applications

With a 56mm focal length (equivalent to 85mm in the 35mm format) and the open aperture of F1.2, XF56mmF1.2 R WR is a perfect choice for portraiture, as it provides clear separation of the subject from its background. In addition, the minimum focusing distance has been reduced from its predecessor version to just 50cm[2], due to improved resolving capability at minimum object distance (MOD). The reduced distance allows users to enjoy the appeal of this fast, mid-telephoto prime in a wide variety of situations beyond portraits, such as table-top, product and commercial photography.

Autofocus (AF) function driven by an evolved direct current (DC) motor for speed and accuracy

A DC motor is used to drive the focusing group of eight elements and the aperture unit for precise AF, necessary to achieve XF56mmF1.2 R WR’s advanced image resolution from MOD and beyond. The lens can attain focus quickly and accurately to freeze a decisive photo opportunity even when photographing with a shallow depth-of-field.

Also, an added feature of the bearing mechanism successfully minimizes friction that may arise when the DC motor is driving lens elements, to nearly eliminate motor noise and the impact on video/audio recording quality.

Protected from dust and moisture

This compact and lightweight lens weighs just 15.69 ounces (445g) and measures nearly 3 inches (76mm). The lens barrel is weather-resistant in 9 places to ensure dust- and weather-resistance as well as the ability to operate at temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). The front lens element is applied with fluorine coating to repel water and offer protection against stains, fingerprints and other marks.

Pricing and Availability

XF56mmF1.2 R WR is expected to be available in late September 2022, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $999.95 USD and $1,275 CDN.

For more information about XF56mmF1.2 R WR, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/xf56mmf12-r-wr/.

[1] As of September 8, 2022

[2] Distance from the sensor surface; The minimum distance from the front end of the lens is approximately 41cm.

