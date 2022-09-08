Fujifilm Introduces FUJINON GF20-35mmF4 R WR, a Compact and Lightweight, Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Lens

/EIN News/ -- Valhalla, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of FUJINON GF20-35mmF4 R WR lens (GF20-35mmF4 R WR), a compact and lightweight, ultra wide-angle (UWA) zoom lens for GFX System cameras.

GF20-35mmF4 R WR’s focal length ranges from the UWA at 20mm to the wide-angle at 35mm (equivalent to 16mm – 28mm in the 35mm format). With the UWA coverage, the lens can freeze information-dense subject matters such as a wide landscape or cityscape with precise details in high resolution, powered by the large-format sensor[1] in the GFX System.

“Photographers will be able to expand creative horizons with what is now our widest GF lens, with numerous options to beautifully freeze every detail in landscape, travel and architecture photography. It also has the added convenience of a constant F4 maximum aperture throughout its focal range, which ensures exposure consistency and fast, accurate autofocusing regardless of the focal length,” said Victor Ha, vice president of the Electronic Imaging and Optical Device Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Unlike traditional large-format photography gear which is heavy and bulky, the compact and lightweight design of GF20-35mmF4 R WR enables mobility for photographers on-the-go.”

Main product features:

UWA zoom lens offering premium image quality

The optical construction of GF20-35mmF4 R WR comprises 14 elements in ten groups, including three aspherical, one ED aspherical and three ED elements, for effective control of distortion and chromatic aberration. With these elements, the lens delivers high-resolution images of up to 100-megapixels with edge-to-edge sharpness at all focal lengths and aperture settings. The optical quality is further ensured through Fujifilm’s unique, Nano GI coating technology, which cuts down reflected light to minimize ghosting and flare, boosting sharpness, color and detail.

Compact design that brings mobility to large format equipment

Measuring just 4.4 inches (112.5mm) and weighing 25.6 oz. (725g), GF20-35mmF4 R LM WR has the filter thread size of 82mm despite being an UWA zoom lens, which allows photographers the versatility of choosing a variety of filters when creating landscape images. In addition, GF20-35mmF4 R WR uses an internal zoom mechanism, so its physical length and weight remain constant at every focal length.

A total of four aspherical elements are used in each of the lens groups to optimize the overall number of elements and their configuration, thus efficiently correcting aberrations to maintain advanced image quality while keeping the compact form factor. The concave lens surface of strong curvature, typically seen in UWA lenses, is applied with a specialized coating with even thickness to minimize ghosting.



As part of the design construction, magnesium alloy is used for components around the lens mount to make it lightweight and robust at the same time.

Rugged design for all conditions

Like all FUJIFILM G Mount lenses, GF20-35mmF4 R WR features a weather-resistant design with 12 sealed points protecting the lens from dust and moisture, while also keeping it functioning in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). The front lens element is applied with fluorine coating to repel water, fingerprints and other marks.

Pricing and Availability

GF20-35mmF4 R WR is expected to be available in early October 2022, at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $2,499.95 USD and $3,200 CDN.

For more information about GF20-35mmF4 R WR, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/gf20-35mmf4-r-wr/.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX™ line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.



For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

[1] Fujifilm’s GFX System products incorporate a large-format sensor that measures 55mm diagonally (43.8mm x 32.9mm) and is approximately 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor.

