CON­SUMER ALERT: Beware Scam­mers Using Attor­ney Gen­er­al Paxton’s Name and Sig­na­ture to Steal Per­son­al Information

Attorney General Paxton today warned Texans of scammers attempting to use Attorney General Paxton’s name, signature, and the Office of the Attorney General seal to get their personal data.  

This email “phishing” scam attempts to scare consumers by claiming they have committed identify theft and are facing prosecution and significant jail time, in an email that purports to be signed by the Attorney General. Recipients are then instructed to call a toll-free number to provide their personal data.  

If you or anyone you know receives an email or any other communication like this, please report the suspected fraud to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508, or by filing an online complaint at https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint

