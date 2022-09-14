Belle Vie Health & Aesthetics Establishes US Sales Operation
Powerhouse Aesthetic Brand Launches a Nationwide CampaignNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgical and non-surgical health procedure provider Belle Vie Aesthetics has established a national sales and education organization in the United States, based out of the new headquarters in New York, NY.
The Company, specialized in health tourism, and health procedures, started marketing its services to everyone in the USA. The establishment of the US sales and education team, headquartered in NYC, represents a significant step in the company’s long-term sales strategy.
Mrs. Esra Karakurt, the CEO of Belle Vie stated: "Rapidly rising inflation during the last couple years increased health expenses drastically in most countries, including the USA. Belle Vie is disrupting the US Market with the affordable and highly talented surgeries in hair transplant, bariatric surgery, mommy makeover and many specialized surgeries detailed in our website. All the surgeries and procedures, including the dental treatments, are extremely expensive in the US, while our highly qualified surgeons perform them in our state of the art facilities at less than half of the cost in the States."
Turkey has taken its place among the most preferred countries in health tourism through its geographical location, historical and cultural values, tourism, as well as quality hospitals with accreditation and economic affordability.
Belle Vie Health Travel is an approved agency with the ‘Health Tourism Authorization Certificate’ given by the Ministry of Health in Turkey. Working with the best surgeons and hospitals in their field, Belle Vie's follow-up is guaranteed and insured for all post-operations.
For the last 5 years, Belle Vie has been helping all their patients, who applied from all over the world, to find the right treatment with expert doctors in Turkey, with the entire travel organization handled in the most professional way. The quality and affordable tour packages provided for the health tourists include components of health tourism and resources such as their five-star hotels and spas.
To learn more about the services provided, email the Company at info@bellevie.com.tr
About Belle Vie: Belle Vie has specialized in the field of medical tourism since 2018. Its agencies are located in İstanbul and Brussels, Belgium, for any request or question concerning the aesthetics procedures both surgical and non-surgical.
To learn more about Belle Vie, visit: http://www.bellevieus.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/belleviehealth/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/belle-vie-health-beauty/
Contact: info@bellevie.com.tr
