Jim Garcia REALTOR of RE/MAX Masters Millennium Castle Rock, CO Named one of TOP 1.5% of all Agents & Teams Nationwide.

Jim Garcia REALTOR of RE/MAX Masters Millennium Castle Rock, Colorado Named as one of the TOP 1.5% of all Agents and Teams Nationwide.”CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas County, Colorado Realtor Jim Garcia of RE/MAX Masters Millennium in Castle Rock, Colorado, was named as one of RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals. This ranking report is based on production numbers and excellence in real estate sales. The 2022 list utilizes real estate numbers gathered from the 2021 calendar year.
Qualification for inclusion in this prestigious 17th annual real estate ranking is exceptionally competitive. More than 1,600,000 residential real estate professionals were evaluated, and only 1.5 percent of real estate agents in the United States were selected for inclusion on the list. Being named a Top Real Estate Professional by RealTrends + Tom Ferry means Jim Garcia is an elite Douglas County real estate professional. The list also ranks him as number 225 in the State of Colorado.
“To be named one of RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s America’s Best Real Estate Professionals is a true accomplishment and honor that reinforces my drive and determination to serve as a trusted real estate agent and advisor to my clients. As a Castle Rock, Colorado Realtor, I am honored to serve buyers and sellers with full-service real estate support that leads to the successful purchase and sale of homes in the community in which I live and work,” says Jim Garcia, Castle Rock real estate specialist.
The 2022 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals List is divided into 10 distinct categories, including the total number of transactions and total volume by individual and team real estate professionals. The individual realtors that qualify for the list are those that closed at least 50 transaction sides in 2021 or closed at least $20 million in sales volume the same year. Real estate agent teams have the requirement of closing a minimum of $30 million in closed sales volume or at least 75 transaction sides.
Jim is a Douglas County, Colorado, real estate expert with a full-service support team committed to achieving successful results for buyers and sellers alike. He collaborates with his clients from the moment he meets them until the purchase or sale of their homes is complete. However, Jim’s relentless client focus does not stop there. Several of his clients are new to Colorado and/or Castle Rock, so he stays in touch with them and often provides them with interesting and informative updates and information about news and happenings in the Douglas County area.
Being named to RealTrends + Tom Ferry’s America’s 2022 The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals is a testament to Jim’s vast knowledge and expertise as a Castle Rock real estate agent. “The reality is that today’s Douglas County real estate market can be tricky. When a desirable house is listed for sale, it has the potential to have multiple purchase offers on the first day. I am proud to help make the process of buying and/or selling a home in Colorado a pleasant and enjoyable experience,” says Jim.
The methodology for RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals is based on a compilation of surveys, information gathered from a multitude of state and local associations of Realtors, the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), and several other sources. All submissions are verified by an independent third party and reviewed by members of the RealTrends senior staff.
The RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. RealTrends America’s Best honors America’s elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends. RealTrends is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.
Jim Garcia, along with his full-service team, specializes in buying and selling homes in Castle Rock, Castle Pines, Parker and Elizabeth Colorado. By providing exceptional customer service and reliable advice to clients so they can make well-informed buying and selling decisions, Jim’s goal is to help clients achieve successful real estate transactions and to meet the unique needs of his clients. Jim is a Master Certified Negotiion Expert in Real Estate, and has worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. He is a member of the Colorado Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the South Metro Denver Realtors Association.
