New MeazureUp Customer Announcement - RECIPE Unlimited Corporation

MeazureUp, a mobile field audit and smart checklist solution for multi-unit brands, partners with Recipe Unlimited to add organizational wide brand consistency in their stores.

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 08, 2022

MeazureUp is proud to announce prominent Canadian restaurant group Recipe Unlimited as their latest customer partner. Recipe, which consists of over 1200 locations across Canada is partnering with MeazureUp to add organizational wide brand consistency by rolling out the AuditApp application in their stores.

Recipe understands the importance of making data driven decisions to improve the customer experience for their thousands of locations across 20 brands.

Recipe Unlimited is the largest restaurant group in Canada with several popular and iconic brands, like full service dining restaurants Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert, Montana's and The Keg in addition to a number of quick service staples like Harvey's, New York Fries and Burger's Priest. Maintaining a welcoming environment has been crucial for Recipe in creating customer loyalty. In partnering with MeazureUp, Recipe looks to continue their success through maintaining consistency amongst restaurants and delivering best in class experiences.

Michael Nault, Harvey's Senior Director of Operations, recognizes the importance of a tool like this: "Taking on MeazureUp provides us a unique opportunity to take our store evaluation and operational processes to the next level. MeazureUp gives us the ability to see how our operations are performing across different regions and brands, enabling us to give credit where it's due and focus on improving the underperforming segments of our business."

Christine Lucenti, Senior Manager of Risk Management for Recipe has said, "having an app based product that is easy to use in the field was a must for our brands. Access to the MeazureUp AuditApp can be granted to anyone with a smartphone or tablet and gives our operations team the mobility they require when working in the field. Our teams love the user-friendliness of the product and ability to easily add or adjust assessments to adapt with operational changes. MeazureUp gives us the flexibility to assess anything from compliance with long standing brand standards, to the readiness for the rollout of an LTO. Having this level of visibility to our network allows us to ensure consistency and respond quickly to anything that needs attention."

From the MeazureUp side, COO Ray Abramson was quoted, "it's always exciting to work with such a prominent Canadian brand, even more so for our Canada-based company. Their commitment to their franchisees, teammates and guests is evident by their continuous growth. We're looking forward to growing our partnership with the Recipe team and their brands across Canada."

MeazureUp is a mobile device audit checklist that helps ensure operational consistency for multi-unit brands on a daily, weekly, monthly or quarterly basis. With live pictures, temperature readings, comments, and action plans, the Recipe management team will have greater visibility into their stores while empowering franchisees to no longer have to worry over digging through old paper checklists.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at http://www.recipeunlimited.com.

About MeazureUp

MeazureUp is a cloud-based software company assisting over 250 brands and thousands of locations manage their operational consistency. Using the MeazureUp AuditApp and DailyChex mobile applications, organizations can gather internal information with detailed analytics and operational intelligence using a digital platform. MeazureUp can help management, District Managers and Franchisees, General Managers and Owners focus on their core concern, growing their business. For more information, visit http://www.meazureup.com or contact 1-855-MEAZURE with any questions.

