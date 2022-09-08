Submit Release
Lathrop GPM Partner Carlos White Leads Mayor's Franchise Initiative in Dallas

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced a franchise initiative to help grow business in southern Dallas with a particular emphasis on historically underserved and overlooked communities

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On August 25, 2022, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced a franchise initiative to help grow business in southern Dallas with a particular emphasis on historically underserved and overlooked communities. Lathrop GPM Partner Carlos White will lead this initiative as the Franchise Impact Ambassador.

In this role, White will form partnerships to aid in teaching residents to create, systematize, and scale successful businesses. The initiative aims to be an investment in the people of Dallas to help provide them with the skills needed to become more financially prosperous.

White said in a release by the City of Dallas, "I am grateful to Mayor Johnson for this opportunity and for his relentless focus on increasing entrepreneurship, economic development, and workforce development in southern Dallas. Through the Mayor's Franchise Initiative, I know we can make a real difference in the lives of Dallas families and in our communities."

White is a member of the Lathrop GPM Franchise & Distribution Practice Group and has helped clients create dozens of franchise programs and strategic distribution and licensing arrangements, both domestically and internationally, across numerous sectors of business. He serves on the board of the Desoto Economic Development Corporation and is a former board member of the Southern Dallas Development Corporation. In addition, White is involved in the B.U.I.L.D. Collaborative, a coalition of Dallas small business ecosystem partners that promotes equitable and inclusive entrepreneurial growth.

Media Contact

Allison Bradley, Furia Rubel Communications, 215.340.0480, allison@furiarubel.com

SOURCE Lathrop GPM

