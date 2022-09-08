Historic Skateland Site to be Revitalized as a Residential Haven Along the Merrimack River

The Beck will create 290 residential units, 3.2 acres of public parks, playgrounds, and active trails, and nearly 6800 square feet of prime retail space. There will be two five-story buildings and associated parking, all situated along the Merrimack River.

HAVERHILL, Mass., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACM Environmental Remediation & Demolition has been selected to perform asbestos removal, demolition work, and site clean-up and remediation for "The Beck," a mixed-use development project that will transform the historic Skateland Haverhill property on Railroad Avenue.

When completed, The Beck will create 290 residential units, 3.2 acres of public parks, playgrounds, and active trails, and nearly 6800 square feet of prime retail space. There will be two five-story buildings and associated parking, all situated along the Merrimack River. The project is being managed by The Procopio Companies, a real estate developed based in Middleton.

Haverhill residents will remember the location as the home of the historic Skateland. First opened as Carbone's Skateland by Louis "Pop" and Teresa Carbone in 1951, the business changed hands several times over the years.

In the mid-1980s, the skating rink closed, and the building was sold to be used as storage space by a company called Klicker City. After that failed to materialize, the property was purchased by DrillCo, for the purpose of circuit board manufacturing. In 1992 it was sold again, this time to George and Mary Pyche, who reopened the skating rink. It would remain open until 2021.

In addition to transit-oriented housing (the property is just a short walk from the Bradford MBTA station), The Beck will feature 1.4 acres of riverfront public park that will include a playground, splash pad, dog park, pergolas, an amphitheater, seasonal kayak launches, and hardscape for food trucks, vendors, and events. There will be a 1.8-acre Riverwalk, and two patio terrace areas with tables and seating.

According to Procopio planners, the project represents over $19 million in revenue for the City of Haverhill projected over a 20-year period. The Beck will create up to 1100 temporary construction jobs, as well as permanent jobs in apartment management and retail/restaurant establishments. The project will also include a study to improve traffic in the area.

This has all, of course, made lots of local people happy to see a historic location in the city up for such a vibrant revitalization. "Finally after 20 years, we have (a proposal for this site) that is outstanding… this is the one we've been waiting for," Mayor James Fiorintini has been quoted as saying.

Southern New Hampshire based ACM Group, a leader in demolition, asbestos removal, and environmental remediation is an integral partner in the initial phases of this project. ACM has been contracted to perform the demolition and site work that will pave the way for subsequent phases of the project. "We're thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to help transform what has been an iconic location in Haverhill into a modern, revitalized, community-oriented development," said Rob LaVallee, President of ACM. "Skateland was an institution in the city for 70 years, and when this project is completed, it will once again be a place where residents and visitors can enjoy everything Haverhill has to offer."

