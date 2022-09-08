BJ's Wholesale Club to Open its Newest Club Location in Canton, Michigan on Friday, September 9

The brand-new club opening in Canton marks the retailer's fourth grand opening in 2022 and fifth location in Michigan

BJ's Wholesale Club BJ, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today that its newest club in Canton, Michigan will open on Friday, September 9, 2022. The retailer will now have five locations in Michigan and 230 total U.S. clubs.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Michigan and bring more savings and expansive offerings to our smart-saving Canton community," said David Weber, Club Manager of the Canton BJ's Wholesale Club. "Our team has been working diligently to get this club prepared for our grand opening and we couldn't be more excited to open our doors on Friday."

BJ's members can choose from a variety of convenient shopping options like curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery, in-club shopping, as well as online at BJs.com, and using BJ's mobile app. Plus, BJ's helps members save time and money by offering unbeatable value on everything they need in a one-stop shop, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.

The new club is located at 43690 Ford Road in Canton. As members have come to expect from all BJ's clubs, this newest location will feature a vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, and various exclusive offerings. The club will also delight shoppers with the treasure-hunt experience that BJ's members know and love with an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, a selection of local products, and much more.

BJ's is offering a limited-time founding members offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Sunday, September 11, 2022. Shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ's Inner Circle Membership for $55* and receive a $40 digital BJ's gift card** plus $50 in coupons‡. Additionally, shoppers can sign up for a 1-year BJ's Perks Rewards Membership with BJ's Easy Renewal for $110* and receive an $80 digital BJ's gift card** plus $50 in coupons as well. BJ's Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ's purchases‡ .

Local shoppers interested in learning more about BJ's Wholesale Club and signing up for a membership can visit BJs.com/Canton or sign up in person at the Membership Center located at 40164 Ford Rd., Canton, MI 48187.

BJ's Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local communities of the surrounding areas of its club locations. To date, the retailer has donated to the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit in support of youth programs and Forgotten Harvest food bank.

"We are so excited to have BJ's Wholesale Club join us as a partner for this year's Girls on the Run and STRIDE youth programs," said Susan Walters-Klenke, Fund Development Director at the YMCA. "This year, BJ's gift will help us provide funding for underserved children and help train 300 coaches, directly impacting the youth we serve in our Canton community and surrounding areas. We welcome the new BJ's club and look forward to working together to help our communities thrive."

The donation to Forgotten Harvest is part of BJ's Feeding Communities program, a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. To date, BJ's has donated more than 120 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy, and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks.

BJ's members can always expect:

Unbeatable savings: Members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping.

Risk-free: Shoppers can try BJ's risk-free with the company's 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Save even more: BJ's is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers' coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ's coupons on top of the manufacturer's coupons.

Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery*** or ship-to-home.

All BJ's memberships are subject to BJ's current membership terms, ask in-club or go to BJs.com/terms.

*Offer is valid at the Canton BJ's Membership Center and online at BJs.com/Canton only, may not be combined with other offers, is not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and only good for new members. Plus, sales tax where applicable. The offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ's Easy Renewal,® and you authorize BJ's to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ's after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires.

Expires 9/8/22.

**A $40 digital gift card (for new BJ's Inner Circle members) or an $80 digital gift card (for new BJ's Perks Rewards members) will be added to the primary membership account 24 hours after enrollment to be used within 60 days from the date of club opening. Redeemable in-club, in the BJ's mobile app, and on BJs.com. If not redeemed, the digital gift card will no longer be available

Expires 9/8/22.

‡ BJ's Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ's purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at BJ's checkout, and expire six months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check before awards expire by contacting BJ's Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ's Perks® program is provided by BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc., and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com/terms for program terms.

***BJ's Same-Day Delivery is not available in all ZIP codes. Visit BJs.com/SameDayDelivery to determine if BJ's Same-Day Delivery is available in your location.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the company currently operates 229 clubs and 160 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states. For more information, please visit us at www.bjs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit

The Y is one of the nation's leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

Throughout Metro Detroit, Ys engage more than 75,000 men, women, and children – regardless of age, income, or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the region's health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support our neighbors. Anchored in communities throughout Metro Detroit, the Y has long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver lasting personal and social change. ymcadetroit.org

About Forgotten Harvest

Oak Park, Michigan-based Forgotten Harvest was formed in 1990 to fight two problems: hunger and waste. Forgotten Harvest rescued over 42 million pounds of food last year by collecting surplus prepared and perishable food from over 579 locations, including grocery stores, fruit and vegetable markets, restaurants, caterers, dairies, farmers, and wholesale food distributors, and other Health Department-approved sources. This donated food, which would otherwise go to waste, is delivered free of charge to over 200 emergency food providers in the metro Detroit area. Learn more about Forgotten Harvest and how to help drive hunger from our community at www.forgottenharvest.org.

