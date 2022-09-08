In America, Wienerschnitzel Stands for Chili Dogs

Irvine, CA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate national Wienerschnitzel day the American way by eating a Chili Dog. The hot dog chain, Wienerschnitzel, is giving you a Free Chili Dog with any purchase on September 9th when you order online at wienerschnitzel.com . Just use promo code WSDAY at checkout.

In 1961, Founder John Galardi called his hot dog restaurant Wienerschnitzel because he wanted his restaurant name to be memorable and the name also made him laugh. 61 years later, the chain has expanded throughout the Southwest with over 300 restaurants. Since the world is honoring Wienerschnitzel with its very own day on September 9th, the company felt it was necessary to give away Chili Dogs to celebrate this monumental day.

"Not many restaurants have a national day named after them," stated Wienerschnitzel Chief Marketing Officer, Doug Koegeboehn. "It's an incredible honor and we want our fans to celebrate with a Free Chili Dog on the 9th."

