RH Announces the Opening of RH Guesthouse New York

A Hospitality Experience Designed Through a Lens of Privacy and Luxury. A Singular Architectural Expression Featuring an Unprecedented Level of Quality. An Integration of Services, Surfaces and Spaces Designed to Erase the Chaos of the Outside World.

RH RH announced today the opening of RH Guesthouse New York, a first-of-its-kind hospitality experience for travelers seeking privacy and luxury. Accessed through a secure private entrance, the property features just six guest rooms, three guest suites, and RH Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman's private residence occupying the entire top floor, which is sometimes available for booking. Each of the Guest Rooms and Suites include two full bathrooms, a freshly stocked gourmet pantry, an in-room gym and exclusive use of the private rooftop garden, pool & dining terrace with panoramic views of Downtown New York, Freedom Tower and the Hudson River.

The Guesthouse also features The Dining Room & Terrace, a dramatic live-fire restaurant serving a wood-grilled Australian Wagyu ribeye, fresh-carved rotisserie chicken, a whole branzino cooked over Japanese Binchotan charcoal and the house favorite, a wood-grilled avocado with 15 grams of Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Caviar.

The Champagne & Caviar Bar, located in the Guesthouse cellar, is a luminous 32-seat experience serving the highest grades of Petrossian Caviar and a curated list of some of the world's finest Champagnes.

RH Chairman & CEO Gary Friedman commented, "The RH Guesthouse has been designed through a lens of privacy and luxury. Privacy is the one thing everyone has given away on social media, and the one thing the internet has taken away, as you can access anyone online. We believe privacy is going to become a large and important market, and the RH Guesthouse has an opportunity to define that new market with an unseen-before level of design, quality and hospitality."

A study of balance, symmetry and perfect proportions, The Guest Rooms and Suites are meticulously designed and exquisitely fitted like a bespoke suit. European-oak walls, floors, ceilings and moldings flow seamlessly into two full bathrooms clad in warm, vein-matched Italian travertine slabs. A wall of classically detailed south-facing soundproof windows and architectural lighting illuminate every detail, ensuring a room that glows day or night. Explore the gourmet pantry filled with a selection of charcuterie, crudités, berries and a fresh baguette. Work out in the privacy of your room with stainless-steel and walnut kettlebells, dumbbells, leather yoga blocks, mats and a Bosu ball. Slip into your FreshBed™ and enter a thermo-regulated microclimate scientifically proven to support deep and restorative sleep. Access our private rooftop with panoramic views of Freedom Tower and sunsets reflecting over the Hudson River. Enjoy a morning breakfast, afternoon lunch or candlelit dinner on the dining terrace or relax on a daybed overlooking the 40-foot mosaic infinity pool. The Guesthouse is an integration of services, surfaces and spaces designed to erase the chaos of the outside world.

A spectacular open-concept design, The Residence is a singular 2,600-square-foot, full-floor private penthouse featuring 11-foot coffered ceilings, elegant boiserie walls, Corinthian columns and herringbone floors. A monolithic Italian-travertine fireplace and chef's kitchen with a stainless-steel La Cornue range anchor each end of the spectacular space, framing a hand-carved travertine dining table with seating for eight. Against a backdrop of European oak, guests can relax on upholstered Loro Piana–cashmere seating, host meals prepared by a personal chef and take in cinematic views of the Meatpacking District and downtown cityscape.

Our Rooftop Garden, Pool & Dining Terrace transports you to an architectural oasis of sculpted hedges and London plane trees surrounding a 40-foot mosaic infinity pool with panoramic views of Downtown New York, Freedom Tower and the Hudson River. Italian-travertine daybeds float above vein-matched travertine slab decking with motorized and heated TUUCI® umbrellas. Immerse yourself in a spa pool perched on the building's edge and watch the city lights while feeling suspended in midair. Enjoy a morning breakfast, afternoon lunch or candlelit dinner on our private dining terrace spring, summer, fall or winter.

Located in the Historic Meatpacking District and only steps from the RH New York gallery, RH Guesthouse occupies a restored and reimagined triangular loft building constructed in 1887. A singular aesthetic defined by floor-to-ceiling European oak and vein-cut Italian travertine – layered with Italian wool-velvet upholstery and stainless-steel accents – creates a series of statement spaces that are at once timeless and contemporary.

RH Guesthouse New York is located at 55 Gansevoort Street. The Dining Room is open from 8am to 10pm, 7 days a week. The Champagne & Caviar Bar is open 5pm-10pm, 7 days a week.

RH RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books and online at RH.com, RHContemporary.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com, and Waterworks.com.

