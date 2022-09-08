Pan Pacific Pet Taps Attabotics to Bring Smart Robotics Solutions to Modernize Pet Fulfillment Distribution in Canada

Canada's leading pet retail distributor will employ Attabotics' state-of-the-art fulfillment technology

Pan Pacific Pet, one of the largest pet retail distributors across Canada, today announced that the company has partnered with Attabotics, the world's first 3D supply chain for modern commerce, to introduce automated storage and retrieval technology to the company's newest warehouse – a 120,000 sq.ft. facility north of Calgary in Rocky View County, Alberta.

"Pan believes in the future, and we've always invested in that future to help bring unparalleled success to our valued vendor and retail customers," said Trevor McBratney, Vice President at Pan Pacific Pet. "From our proprietary iPad app to our frozen facility to this new carbon-neutral warehouse centered on Attabotics technology – we continue to grow so our partners continue to grow, and Attabotics is the key to this next evolution for Pan Pacific Pet."

Attabotics' scalable fulfillment system condenses the typical warehouse space by creating a single, vertical storage structure that uses 3D robotic shuttles internally to store and pick goods for workers on the perimeter that pick, pack and ship orders. This unique architecture maximizes the flexibility and speed of warehouse processes while maintaining an eco-friendly methodology.

Incubated in 1986, Pan Pacific Pet has remained a stronghold family business with 130,000 square feet of warehouse and office space, leading Canada's pet specialty distributors in the region. The new, ultra-high density storage structure from Attabotics will offer more than 6,000 bins, 20 3D robotic shuttles for automated picking and packing of goods and two picking and replenishment stations.

"Ingenuity and resourcefulness is something the Pan Pacific Pet team prioritizes when finding and creating solutions for their retail partners, and that makes this partnership a natural fit," said Scott Gravelle, CEO and founder of Attabotics. "It's that kind of out-of-the-box thinking that brings true innovation."

About Attabotics

Attabotics is the world's first 3D robotics supply chain system for modern commerce. Inspired by the framework of ant colonies, Attabotics replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a patented storage structure and robotics shuttles that utilize both horizontal and vertical space, reducing the company's warehouse needs by 85 percent. By empowering retailers to place fulfillment centers near high-density urban areas, Attabotics helps create jobs and decrease carbon emissions by closing the last-mile delivery gap. Attabotics has been adopted by major brands and other retailers across apparel, food and beverage and home goods. Attabotics is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with fulfillment centers across the United States and Canada.

