NatureKue Introduces Metabolism Booster - Dietary Supplement Supports Healthy Weight Loss and Management

NatureKue's Metabolism Booster is an all-natural dietary supplement for adults who seek everyday support in healthy weight loss and management, a reduction in their body mass index (BMI), and the maintenance of healthy cholesterol and triacylglycerol levels.

Rockville, MD September 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NatureKue today introduced Metabolism Booster, an all-natural dietary supplement for adults who seek everyday support in healthy weight loss and management, a reduction in their body mass index (BMI), and the maintenance of healthy cholesterol and triacylglycerol levels.

“Metabolism Booster’s key active ingredient is Puer tea extract - Deepure Tea, an innovative fermented tea extract containing high amounts of L-Theanine and tea Polyphenol from the leaves of a hundred-year-old tree from Asia known as ‘The Wild Ancient Tree,’” said Project Manager Michael Mitchel. “The product does not contain any known allergens, such as wheat, nuts, gluten, sugar, soy, corn, yeast, milk or shellfish.”

Metabolism Booster’s Key Benefits

The benefits of Metabolism Booster’s key ingredient, Puer tea extract (Deepure Tea) include:

· Provides natural antioxidant support via Polyphenol, which can bind free radicals

· Boosts metabolism

· Lowers blood sugar

· Reduces body mass index (BMI) and body fat composition

· Supports overall digestive health

· Helps prevent aging

· Improves immunity

Puer tea extract, the key ingredient in Metabolism Booster, has been the subject of scientific studies backing the ingredient’s effectiveness.

In one, 59 overweight subjects participated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It found that consumption of Puer tea extract was associated with statistically significant weight loss when compared to placebo. Subjects showed fat loss in their arms, legs, and the gynoid region (hip/belly), as well as for total fat mass. The study concluded that the daily consumption of Puer tea extract was associated with significant weight loss, reduced body mass index, and an improved lipid profile.

In another study, 90 patients with metabolic syndrome were randomly divided into two groups, with the intervention group administered Puer tea extract and the placebo group placebo capsules.

After three months' treatment, body mass index, waist hip ratio, blood lipids, blood sugar, immune and inflammatory index and oxidation index of the patients with metabolic syndrome were tested and analyzed.

In the intervention group, the body mass index, waist-hip ratio, fasting and 2-hour postprandial blood glucose, serum total cholesterol, triglycerides, low density lipoprotein and apolipoprotein B-100 all decreased in the patients with metabolic syndrome.

The study concluded: “Puer tea extract demonstrated excellent potential in improving central obesity, adjusting blood lipid, lowering blood sugar, regulating immunity and resisting oxidation. It can adjust the metabolic syndrome of different clinical phenotypes to different degrees and is ideally fit for early prevention of metabolic syndrome.”

About NatureKue

NatureKue provides high-quality natural dietary supplements for unmet health needs and disease prevention options. In partnership with leading healthcare professionals, NatureKue conducts research and development and uses cutting-edge methods and approaches to blend ancient herbs into powerful dietary supplements. The result: natural ingredients and scientific evidence help our clients maintain a healthy balance and support their overall health. For more information on NatureKue and its high-quality natural dietary supplements, visit the NatureKue website.

