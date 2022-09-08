THON 2022 to Benefit From Second Annual “Sack For a Cure” Program With Penn State Athletics and Planet Fitness

/EIN News/ -- STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn State Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Penn State Sports Properties, announces today the return of Planet Fitness’s initiative – “Sack for a Cure” – to benefit THON.



A leading Planet Fitness franchisee, National Fitness Partners in Camp Hill, is a Penn State corporate partner. The fundraising initiative will kick off this month with Planet Fitness promoting the partnership. The multi-year “Sack for a Cure” program will debut with Penn State’s football season to generate even more funding for THON – the largest student-run philanthropy dedicated to enhancing the lives of families impacted by childhood cancer.

For all regular-season home football games at Beaver Stadium, National Fitness Partners will earmark a $1,000 donation to THON for every time the Nittany Lions sack an opponent. The community-centric initiative will receive visibility throughout the season across all Penn State Athletics’ official platforms and via certain mediums such as the radio game broadcasts.

“National Fitness Partners, along with Planet Fitness, is dedicated to continuing the good fight against pediatric cancer and is proud to band together with Penn State Sports and the entire Penn State community on the unified effort to benefit THON,” said Christine Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of National Fitness Partners. “We’re looking forward to supporting this mission to find a cure for childhood cancer.”

The “Sack for a Cure” initiative is designed to significantly benefit THON, which provides emotional and financial support for critical research. Each year, more than 16,500 student volunteers participate in the year-long fundraising efforts and, to date, have raised more than $190 million for their sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital to fight childhood cancer. The non-profit organization was started in 1973 as a way for students to give back to the community.

“Penn State THON™ is incredibly excited to partner with Planet Fitness through the “Sack for a Cure Campaign,” said Katie Soloman, Executive Director. “Penn State football and THON are leaders within the Penn State Community, and we know our partnership with Planet Fitness will help to continue to spread THON’s mission throughout the country.”

National Fitness Partners currently owns and operates over 100 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. National Fitness Partners is one of the largest franchisee organizations with the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Atlanta, Ga.-based private equity firm Argonne Capital.

Penn State Sports Properties is the local Learfield IMG College team dedicated to representing Penn State Athletics. It oversees the relationship with National Fitness Partners, as well as the Nittany Lions’ comprehensive rights relationship. Learfield IMG College unlocks the value of college sports for brands, fans and universities through the representation of collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas.

