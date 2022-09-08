XALTE: Vengeful Heroes Beta Test $140,000 Reward Pool officially opened

The long-awaited Beta Test is finally live!!!

Since we released the Beta Test application announcement last month, we have received more than 100,000 player applications in the two weeks as of yesterday, which is a number we could never have dreamed of when we first started making the game. However, the trust in our program continues, and the number of registrations for game continues to grow, making this one of the most anticipated NFT games to date! It is for this reason that we would like to more clearly emphasize the rewards we promise to loyal players.





#1 Ranked Tournament

Total Reward Pool：$100,000

Tournament Period: 20 days

Players must call their teammates to join them, and the system will automatically match opponents with similar rankings in real-time PVP battles, and the winner will receive points. Players will reach different levels according to the number of battles they have accumulated (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master, Grandmaster). The higher the ranking, the richer the rewards.



Reward Rules

*Players who reach the platinum level or above are eligible to participate in the World Ranked Tournament, and different rewards will be distributed according to the world ranking.

Top 1–20 players will get USDT, Token, NFT rewards (total value of $40,000) Top 21–100 players will get USDT, Token, NFT rewards (total value of $32,000) Top 101–200 players will get Token and NFT rewards (total value of $16,000)

Top 201–500 players will get Token and NFT rewards (total value of $12,000)



#2 Invitation Tournament





Total Reward Pool: $40,000

Tournament Period: 20 days

In order to let players around the world experience “XALTE: Vengeful Heroes”, enhance player interaction, improve players’ gaming skills, actively give us more feedback on the game and accelerate game product iteration to achieve a better game experience. We hereby are looking for social-media influencers or individual players who can organize communities to participate in this event.



Reward Rules

Invite your teammates to register a game account and participate in the game competition. Reaching the Platinum level or above within the Beta Test period is regarded as a valid teammate

If the number of valid teammates you invite are ranked 1st-5th, $10,000 USDT and Tokens will be distributed according to the ranking

If the number of valid teammates you invite are ranked 6th-25th, $10,000 USDT and Tokens will be distributed according to the ranking

If the number of valid teammates you invite are ranked 26th-100th, $10,000 USDT and Tokens will be distributed according to the ranking

If the number of valid teammates you invite are ranked >100th, $10,000 USDT and Tokens will be evenly distributed. (There must be 2 or more valid teammates among the teammates you invite, then you can participate in this equal distribution of rewards)



Things you should care about



USDT rewards will be distributed within 7 working days after the Beta Test ends

Token rewards will be distributed within 15 working days after the IDO ends

NFT rewards will be distributed after the official launch of the P2E version

All rewards will be distributed according to the BSC address



About XALTE





XALTE: Vengeful Heroes is an eSports NFT game, powered by blockchain technology and offering players an economically rewarding ecosystem that’s just as exciting.

To learn more about XALTE, please refer to their website: https://xalte.io

