SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis to Host Annual Gala, Bright Night, on October 8 to Benefit Community Health Programs
Event invites community to come together to stabilize, support, strengthen region
It’s only through the support of our sponsors, partners, and benefactors that we’re able to extend a helping hand to all those who need us.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis, a nonprofit organization established to support the services of SSM Health ministries, will host its annual gala on Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis to benefit community health programs and initiatives and raise funds for SSM Health. With the goal of illuminating how the region’s support of SSM Health can shine a path forward for those in the St. Louis area, this year’s gala will be a night of light, radiance, and purpose-driven passion.
— Paul R. Ross, President - SSM Health Foundation, St. Louis
SSM Health believes that healthy communities aren’t built simply by meeting a patient’s immediate health care needs. They’re built by treating the underlying issues that contribute to health — access to healthy food, connections to stable housing and job opportunities, transportation to doctor’s appointments, and a network of innovative behavioral health programs. By addressing these needs, SSM Health seeks to stabilize, support, and strengthen the region as a whole, influencing happier and healthier communities. Gifts coming in through the gala fund high-quality, cost-effective, and accessible health programs, educate and support caregivers, feed the hungry through food pantries, provide high-risk maternity care, and so much more.
Presented by Alberici Constructors and Edward Jones, this year’s gala will include an exquisite culinary experience, entertainment, insight from SSM Health hospital leaders, sponsor recognition, opportunities to donate, and more.
“For nearly 150 years, we have had the privilege of serving our communities, helping those who need it most, and providing exceptional health care services to all,” said Paul R. Ross, president of SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis. “But this work is a community effort. It’s only through the support of our sponsors, partners, and benefactors that we’re able to extend a helping hand to all those who need us and ensure that every individual in the community has equal access to, knowledge of, and resources for receiving the care they deserve. The result is a healthier, happier, and more connected community for us all.”
Last year, the community raised nearly $700,000 to support patient-centered, high-impact programs that helped neighbors build healthier futures. This year, SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis is hoping to exceed that goal to stabilize, support, and strengthen the region’s health care programs.
To purchase a ticket, donate, or learn more, visit givetossmhealth.org/gala, or contact EventSTL@ssmhealth.com.
About SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis
SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis; SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital; SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville; and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis. The foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors, and volunteers to make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves across the region. Inspired by the Mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a basket to collect donations, the foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health ministries. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth.org.
