Navarino Capital Management Acquires Stonemont Village and Hires ResProp Management for Property Management

One of the fabulous kitchen layouts at Stonemont Village! Residents get to enjoy spacious living room layouts.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management has been selected by Navarino Capital Management to manage Stonemont Village, a garden style apartment complex located in one of the nation’s top rental markets, the city of Jacksonville, Florida. Stonemont Village was built in 1974 and is conveniently located in the San Marco submarket. The property is composed of 89 units and offers one bedroom and two bedroom options with an average square footage of 1,006 sq ft.

Life at Stonemont Village includes an onsite laundry facility and spacious courtyards that can be used for various things such as community events. Residents can also enjoy the convenience of an onsite laundry facility and upgraded unit interiors. Stonemont Village is located just minutes away from the prestigious San Marco Square and Downtown Jacksonville which includes easy access to highway I-95. With Stonemont’s convenient access to these areas, residents can enjoy an ample amount of options in regards to shopping, dining, theater, bars, etc. Families can take advantage of being within 2 miles of Inwood Park, River Oaks Park, and much more.

With the recent addition of Stonemont Village to their impressive portfolio, ResProp Management now manages around 11,000 units across Florida, Texas, and South Carolina.

Stonemont Village serves over 150 residents. "Our partnership with Navarino Capital Management continues to flourish with their recent acquisition of Stonemont Village. This reconfirms the great value that ResProp provides owners," says Luke Leins. "We are looking forward to delivering our premier service to all residents. We thank Navarino Capital Management for their partnership and trust, and we look forward to continuing building this well-aligned relationship."

About ResProp Management:

Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin (TX), the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

About Navarino Capital Management:

Navarino Capital Management was founded in 2009, is the investment partnership arm of a 2nd generation Connecticut multifamily owner/operator with over 35 years of experience. Navarino’s principals own a growing portfolio of 40 properties, principally comprised of 1,750+ apartments.