Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 235,099 in the last 365 days.

Wolf Administration to Kick-Off 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month with Celebration on September 15

The Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA) and the Interagency Planning Committee announced the kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month with a multi-agency celebration to take place on Thursday, September 15, from Noon to 1 p.m. in the Main Capitol Building Rotunda in Harrisburg.

This year’s theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” The theme encourages us as a nation to ensure that all voices are represented and welcomed to help us build stronger communities and a stronger nation. The 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is coordinated by GACLA and supported by various state agencies.

“The Wolf Administration has dedicated itself to embracing the idea that inclusion, understanding and acceptance are the foundation that we must build upon to unite the commonwealth’s communities and make them stronger,” said Luz B. Colón, executive director, GACLA. “As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage, we must remember that contributions of the Hispanic culture and all cultures, are truly what makes our state’s and nation’s history rich and our communities vibrant.”

Featured speakers for the event are Pennsylvania State Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres, Department of General Services Acting Secretary Joe Lee, Office of Administration Director of Equal Employment Opportunity Jacqueline Jackson-DeGarcia, Department of Community and Economic Development Chief Diversity Officer Norman Bristol Colón and Pennsylvania State Representative Danilo Burgos.

GACLA Chair Teresa Donate will read the Governor’s Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation.

Following the event, a networking social will be held in the Atrium of the Keystone Building, 400 North Street Harrisburg, PA 17120.

This event is free and open to the public. For special accommodations, contact 717-787-1286.

You just read:

Wolf Administration to Kick-Off 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month with Celebration on September 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.