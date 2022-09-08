Wolf Administration to Kick-Off 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month with Celebration on September 15

The Pennsylvania Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs (GACLA) and the Interagency Planning Committee announced the kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month with a multi-agency celebration to take place on Thursday, September 15, from Noon to 1 p.m. in the Main Capitol Building Rotunda in Harrisburg.

This year’s theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” The theme encourages us as a nation to ensure that all voices are represented and welcomed to help us build stronger communities and a stronger nation. The 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is coordinated by GACLA and supported by various state agencies.

“The Wolf Administration has dedicated itself to embracing the idea that inclusion, understanding and acceptance are the foundation that we must build upon to unite the commonwealth’s communities and make them stronger,” said Luz B. Colón, executive director, GACLA. “As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage, we must remember that contributions of the Hispanic culture and all cultures, are truly what make s our state’s and nation’s history rich and our communities vibrant.”

Featured speakers for the event are Pennsylvania State Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres, Department of General Services Acting Secretary Joe Lee, Office of Administration Director of Equal Employment Opportunity Jacqueline Jackson-DeGarcia, Department of Community and Economic Development Chief Diversity Officer Norman Bristol Colón and Pennsylvania State Representative Danilo Burgos.

GACLA Chair Teresa Donate will read the Governor’s Hispanic Heritage Month Proclamation.

Following the event, a networking social will be held in the Atrium of the Keystone Building, 400 North Street Harrisburg, PA 17120.

This event is free and open to the public. For special accommodations, contact 717-787-1286.