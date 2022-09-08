Baker-Polito Administration Announces Nearly $4 Million to Expand Veterans Outreach  

Boston — Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $4 million in new funding as part of the Department of Veterans’ Services’ (DVS) veterans outreach appropriation for increased outreach services to veterans in ten communities.

Funding will be distributed to ten Massachusetts service providers and will be used to help veterans access critical support services and resources, including wellness coaching, food and clothing, employment services, transportation to and from medical appointments, security deposits for veteran-specific housing, low- or no-cost housing upgrades, and counseling for female veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other medical conditions.

"Our administration is pleased to provide funding for these crucial programs that support veterans across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These initiatives help veterans access housing, medical care, employment services and other tools that help will help improve their livelihoods. This work is critical as we seek to better support for the brave men and women who have served their country and sacrificed so much.”

“Across the Commonwealth and across the nation, we know veterans face challenges that are barriers to reaching their full potential,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “The providers receiving this funding are well-connected to the veteran community, and we are excited about this opportunity to provide meaningful support to veterans who call Massachusetts home.”

Outreach services will focus on veterans who have served in the US Armed Forces, Reserve or National Guard and/or immediate family members identified as underserved cohorts of those who may have experienced racial inequity, domestic violence, or disabilities that are barriers to self-sufficiency.

“Massachusetts is grateful to our veterans and their families for the sacrifices they have made, and the Administration is focused on eliminating barriers and ensuring access to vital benefits and services,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “Today’s action is another step toward ensuring all veterans in underserved communities are connected to supportive services that will improve physical and mental health care outcomes, and address barriers such as food and housing insecurity to enhance quality of life.”

“Today’s veteran population is changing rapidly and is far more diverse, requiring new approaches to our veteran outreach efforts,” said Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe. “This funding will serve as a lifeline for underserved veterans who are at risk and in need of supportive services.”

Today’s announcement will provide $4 million in total funding to the following organizations:

Scroll left Scroll right Organization Location Amount Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center Hyannis $498,000 Cape Code Military Support Foundation Buzzards Bay $100,000 Southeastern Massachusetts Veterans Housing Program New Bedford $424,000 Soldier On Leeds $500,000 Clear Path for Veterans New England, Inc. Devens $500,000 Volunteers of America Massachusetts Jamaica Plain $250,000 Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center Dorchester $258,000 New England Center and Home for Veterans Boston $500,000 Montachusetts Veterans Outreach Center Gardner $204,000 Tri-Valley Dudley $100,000

For more information on veterans’ services, visit mass.gov/veterans.

