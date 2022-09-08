Submit Release
Baker-Polito Administration Announces Nearly $4 Million to Expand Veterans Outreach  

BostonToday, the Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $4 million in new funding as part of the Department of Veterans’ Services’ (DVS) veterans outreach appropriation for increased outreach services to veterans in ten communities.

Funding will be distributed to ten Massachusetts service providers and will be used to help veterans access critical support services and resources, including wellness coaching, food and clothing, employment services, transportation to and from medical appointments, security deposits for veteran-specific housing, low- or no-cost housing upgrades, and counseling for female veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other medical conditions.

"Our administration is pleased to provide funding for these crucial programs that support veterans across the Commonwealth,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These initiatives help veterans access housing, medical care, employment services and other tools that help will help improve their livelihoods. This work is critical as we seek to better support for the brave men and women who have served their country and sacrificed so much.”

“Across the Commonwealth and across the nation, we know veterans face challenges that are barriers to reaching their full potential,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “The providers receiving this funding are well-connected to the veteran community, and we are excited about this opportunity to provide meaningful support to veterans who call Massachusetts home.”

Outreach services will focus on veterans who have served in the US Armed Forces, Reserve or National Guard and/or immediate family members identified as underserved cohorts of those who may have experienced racial inequity, domestic violence, or disabilities that are barriers to self-sufficiency.

“Massachusetts is grateful to our veterans and their families for the sacrifices they have made, and the Administration is focused on eliminating barriers and ensuring access to vital benefits and services,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “Today’s action is another step toward ensuring all veterans in underserved communities are connected to supportive services that will improve physical and mental health care outcomes, and address barriers such as food and housing insecurity to enhance quality of life.”

“Today’s veteran population is changing rapidly and is far more diverse, requiring new approaches to our veteran outreach efforts,” said Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe. “This funding will serve as a lifeline for underserved veterans who are at risk and in need of supportive services.”

The providers receiving funding will serve veterans identified as underserved cohorts as those who experience racial inequity, domestic violence, or disabilities that are barriers to self-sufficiency.

Today’s announcement will provide $4 million in total funding to the following organizations:

Organization

Location

Amount

Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center

Hyannis 

$498,000

 

 

 

Cape Code Military Support Foundation      

Buzzards Bay 

$100,000 

 

 

 

Southeastern Massachusetts Veterans Housing Program

New Bedford 

$424,000

 

 

 

Soldier On

Leeds  

$500,000

 

 

 

Clear Path for Veterans New England, Inc.

 Devens

$500,000

 

 

 

Volunteers of America Massachusetts

Jamaica Plain 

$250,000  

 

 

 

Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center

Dorchester 

$258,000

 

 

 

New England Center and Home for Veterans

 Boston

$500,000

 

 

 

Montachusetts Veterans Outreach Center

 Gardner

$204,000

 

 

 

Tri-Valley

Dudley 

$100,000

 

For more information on veterans’ services, visit mass.gov/veterans.

###

