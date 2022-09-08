Rare Earth Elements and Green Technology - Stocks Mentioned: $DEFN.V $DFMTF $LYSCF $AREC $TMRC $NB.TO $NIOBF
Renewable Energy Stocks
Our Green Energy Technology Future is in Its Mining
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering mining and rare earth element stocks releases a special report on the rare earth elements market and the global demand for green energy technology including defense, electronics and batteries, featuring Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF).
As per The Business Research Company's "Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2022”, the rare earth metals market size is expected to grow from $5.72 billion in 2021 to $6.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global rare earth metal market share is expected to grow to $9.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. According to the rare earth metals market analysis, an increase in the demand for electronics is expected to serve as a major driver of the market in the forecast period.
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DEFN) (OTCQB:DFMTF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles.
Defense Metals recently announced that it has entered into a Mineral Exploration Agreement with the McLeod Lake Indian Band regarding its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element exploration project located 80 kilometres northeast of Prince George, Canada.
The Agreement addresses the immediate interests of the parties with respect to mineral exploration activities related to the project, and puts into place a framework for communication and cooperation going forward. In addition to providing McLeod Lake Indian Band with meaningful input into how these activities are to proceed, the Agreement provides current economic opportunities for the community and establishes a roadmap for potential future commercial involvement as the exploration activities advance.
“We are delighted to have the McLeod Lake Indian Band engaged with Defense Metals and the opportunities presented by the Wicheeda exploration project,” said Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense. “We look forward to building a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with the McLeod Lake Indian Band through the implementation of this initial agreement.”
“McLeod Lake Indian Band has always been open to working with companies that respect our rights, laws and interests in the protection of our lands, and that provide meaningful economic and commercial opportunities for our community,” said Chief Harley Chingee. "We are therefore pleased to have completed this initial agreement with Defense Metals, and look forward to its successful implementation."
The Wicheeda REE Project yielded a robust 2021 PEA that demonstrated an after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million, and 18% IRR1. A unique advantage of the Wicheeda REE Project is the production of a saleable high-grade flotation-concentrate. The PEA contemplates a 1.8 Mtpa (million tonnes per year) mill throughput open pit mining operation with 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio over a 19 year mine (project) life producing and average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.
Earlier in June, Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC) an exploration company currently targeting the heavy rare earths, technology metals and a variety of industrial minerals primarily through its 20% ownership interest in the Round Top Mountain project in Texas, reported that its joint venture partner USA Rare Earth Inc. announced its procurement and development of the first fully integrated US-based rare earth metal and sintered neo-magnet manufacturing facility, located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Lynas Rare Earths (OTC:LYSCF) (ASX:LYC) was established as an ethical and environmentally responsible producer of rare earth materials and is the world’s only significant producer of separated rare earth materials outside of China.
The Lynas Mt. Weld mine in Western Australia is acknowledged as one of the world’s premier rare earths deposits.
The Company just announced the signing of agreements with Japan Australia Rare Earths B.V.) which reconfirm our shared commitment to work together on future development opportunities.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSX: NB) ( OTCQX: NIOBF), another player in the sector announced this week that its demonstration-scale processing plant in Quebec, Canada is now processing ore samples from the Company's Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project. The demonstration plant project is intended to demonstrate that the Company can extract and separate rare earth elements from ore that NioCorp expects to mine from the Project site, subject to receipt of necessary project financing, and that its simplified process for potentially producing niobium, scandium, and titanium is technically and economically feasible.
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, reported at the end of August that it has sold its exclusive patent rights in carbon nanostructure and graphene technology to Novusterra Inc. for $16 million paid in all Class A common Novusterra shares.
As we see more rare earth mining development announcements, and as these companies begin to reach profitability, we are also seeing investor sentiment gain long-term resilience as this market transitions from a hypothetical state into reality in our modern lives. If we want technology to advance hand-in-hand with a green future, the rare earth elements sector will play an integral role.
