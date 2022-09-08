Read more about Carr Announces New Indictment in Multi-Defendant Human Trafficking Case in Clayton County

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured a new, single indictment as part of its ongoing, multi-defendant case out of Clayton County. Theodore Browne, Jr., who was previously indicted in September 2021, has been re-indicted on charges of human trafficking, aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree. Daniel Horne, who was recently arrested in June 2022, has also been indicted on charges of human trafficking, aggravated child molestation and statutory rape. This case has already resulted in two guilty pleas and prison sentences.

“With our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, we are dedicating every resource available to rescuing victims and putting buyers and sellers behind bars,” said Carr.

“Our work doesn’t stop until all those involved in trafficking an underage victim are held responsible for their actions. With each new development in this multi-defendant case, we are one step closer to securing maximum justice for the survivor, and we will leave no stone unturned as we continue with our efforts.”

Upon creation of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit in 2019, Chief Investigator Bryan Kimbell re-opened a case that had previously been closed by local jurisdictions and continued the investigation. This re-opened case involves the sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old female victim.

Original Indictment of Theodore Browne, Jr.

During a forensic interview in 2019, the victim disclosed that she was sold for sex by Theodore Browne, Jr. and Christopher Weldon over a period of several months in 2018. This resulted in the original indictment of both Theodore Browne, Jr. and Christopher Weldon in September 2021.

Then, in July 2022, Christopher Weldon pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. He was sentenced to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in prison.

Therefore, the State’s case against Theodore Browne, Jr. continues, and he is now being re-indicted.

Recent Arrest of Daniel Horne

Following the September 2021 indictment, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continued to investigate in an effort to identify anyone who purchased the underage victim for sex. This led to the recent arrest of both Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit. Specifically, Daniel Horne was arrested in June 2022 in Canton. Gregory Benoit was arrested in July 2022 in Brookhaven.

Then, in August 2022, Gregory Benoit pleaded guilty to one count of human trafficking by solicitation. He was sentenced to 15 years, including five years to be served in prison.

Therefore, the State’s case against Daniel Horne continues, and he is now being indicted.

Re-Indictment of Theodore Browne, Jr. and Indictment of Daniel Horne

The new, single indictment contains charges against both Theodore Browne, Jr. and Daniel Horne. Specifically, Theodore Browne, Jr. has been re-indicted. Daniel Horne has been indicted for the first time as part of this case.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Clayton County grand jury, resulting in Theodore Browne, Jr. and Daniel Horne’s indictment* on Aug. 29, 2022. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendants with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

Theodore Browne, Jr.

Did knowingly transport a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 2 counts of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c).

Did knowingly harbor and provide a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 2 counts of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c).

Did commit an immoral and indecent act to a child under the age of 16 years, said act involving an act of sodomy; charged with 1 count of Aggravated Child Molestation, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4(c).

Did maliciously cause a child under the age 18 years cruel and excessive physical and mental pain; charged with 1 count Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-70.

If convicted of all charges, the defendant could face the maximum potential sentence of life plus 100 years.

Daniel Horne

Did knowingly solicit a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c).

Did commit an immoral and indecent act to a child under the age of 16 years, said act involving an act of sodomy; charged with 1 count of Aggravated Child Molestation, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4(c).

Being older than 21 years of age, did engage in sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years of age and not being the spouse of the accused; charged with 1 count Statutory Rape, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-3(a).

If convicted of all charges, the defendant could face the maximum potential sentence of life plus 40 years.

About the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the help of Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

In 2021, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit initiated 25 cases, arrested nine individuals, investigated and prosecuted 51 defendants, and rescued and assisted 107 victims.

During the 2022 legislative session, Carr secured additional resources to expand the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and rescue even more victims.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.