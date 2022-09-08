What Is The New Discovery Behind Airway Clearance System Market?

The growth of the airway clearance system market is due to the surge in respiratory disorders across the globe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Airway Clearance System Market by Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the Airway clearance system market size is expected to reach $922 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Airway clearance is a therapy are used for loosening the mucus in patients suffering from respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis and others. Major increase in the incidence of respiratory disorders all-inclusive has led to an increased demand of these devices. For instance, according to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), around 300 million people across the world suffer from asthma every year. Further, COPD, was the 3rd leading cause for death, led to the death of 3 million people in 2017. Moreover, for treating these disorders, a variety of airway clearance systems have been introduced in the market, such as positive expiratory pressure (PEP), high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO. However, the positive expiratory pressure (PEP)is the most effective treatment option as compared to the other methods.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 200+ Pages):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6426

♦ Major Key Players -

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Allergan plc, Dymedso Inc., Electromed Inc., Ltd., General Physiotherapy Inc Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., International Biophysical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Monaghan Medical Corporation, Inc., and PARI GmbH, Thayer Medical. are provided in this report.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

• The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

• However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Significant increase in prevalence of cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across the globe is the major factor driving the airway clearance system market growth. For instance, U.S. Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, more than 30,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis in the country. Further, the major factors leading the airway clearance system market growth are increasing concerns of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and emphysema, and rising incidence of respiratory diseases caused due to cigarette consumption. The growth of the airway clearance system market would be boosted due to increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in the use of homecare devices in healthcare industry, and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions. Currently, most of healthcare practitioners and pulmonary diseases experts prefer a combination of a drug and a device, owing to its fast and effective outcome. However, the factors such as high cost correlated with the airway clearance systems and side effects occurring due to their excessive usage may hamper the airway clearance system market growth

Technological advancements in airway clearances such as providing minimally invasive treatments, surge in awareness among individuals towards self-grooming are the major factors driving the airway clearances market growth. In addition, rise in disposable incomes in developing economies such as China, India, further contributes to the market growth.

Inquire before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6426

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

By type, positive expiratory phase (PEP) accounted for the majority of the respiratory system market share in 2018 and is expected to show significant growth in the near future, due to and this is the most commonly used aircraft clearance. system. used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. However, the flexible PEP device segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period

By application, the bronchiectasis segment dominates the respiratory system market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increase of this disease all over the world. For example, according to the British Lung Foundation, approximately 210,000 people in the UK were living with bronchiectasis in 2016.

Buy Now:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6426

Analyst Review -

The airways clearance systems market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the future, owing to its increase usage in patients suffering from bronchiectasis. However, high cost of these systems and stringent reimbursement scenario is expected to hamper the market growth in the future. Moreover, North America dominates the market in 2018, owing to the surge in prevalence of respiratory disorders, awareness among patients towards the availability of these devices. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate in near future, owing to significant surge in the prevalence of COPD and asthma.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.