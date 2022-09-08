FDLE arrests Hillsborough couple for child sexual abuse material

Sept. 8, 2022HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Andrew James Anderson, 50, and Patricia Michelle Burnopp, 49, both of Lutz, yesterday. Each faces one count of possession of child sexual abuse material (10 or more images), a second-degree felony.Investigators identified a computer offering approximately 2,000 video and image files depicting child sexual abuse material for download. Agents traced the computer’s IP address to the residence Anderson and Burnopp shared. Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence yesterday and identified the computer from which the suspects were offering the child sexual abuse material.Agents determined that both Anderson and Burnopp were aware of and engaged with the child sexual abuse material on their computer, and both were arrested at the scene.

Anderson and Burnopp were booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, each on a $7,500 bond. They will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

