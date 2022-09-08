Lava for Good Podcasts and iHeartMedia Join Forces to Distribute Slate of Shows Across The iHeartPodcast Network

/EIN News/ -- Groundbreaking ‘Bone Valley’ Series to Launch September 21



NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Lava for Good Podcasts announced it has teamed up with iHeartMedia, the No. 1 global podcast publisher according to Podtrac. Under the new arrangement, Lava for Good Podcasts’ long-running hit series Wrongful Conviction and Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom and its upcoming slate of new true crime and social justice-focused podcasts will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and will be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

Lava for Good CEO Jason Flom and iHeart COO Will Pearson kicked off the partnership with a visit to Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York in order to cement the two companies’ commitment to shining a light on the stories of social injustice and, as famed criminal justice advocate Bryan Stevenson (Just Mercy) famously advised, showing up to be proximate to the places where injustices prevail.

“The work Lava for Good has done to tell the stories of those wrongfully convicted or denied justice is so important,” said Pearson. “We are honored and humbled to be partnering with such a talented team to bring these stories to a wider audience in hopes that as the episodes from this incredible slate of podcasts are heard, it will become that much clearer that there is still real work to be done. The Lava for Good team is so skilled in helping its listeners see that each of us can play a role in making the change our world needs.”

The first new podcast under the partnership is Bone Valley, a groundbreaking series that brings listeners along on an investigative journey through the swamps and courtrooms of central Florida in a search for truth and justice in the wrongful conviction of Leo Schofield, who has been serving a life sentence in Florida for the 1987 murder of his wife, Michelle. Launching on September 21, Bone Valley is hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Gilbert King, who uncovers compelling evidence of Leo’s innocence including a chilling confession to the murder from a convicted serial killer.

Other upcoming releases from Lava for Good include a special series of Wrongful Conviction episodes beginning September 12, guest-hosted by true crime luminaries including Lauren Bright Pacheco (Murder in Illinois), David Rudolph (The Staircase), and Laura Nirider (Making a Murderer) and formerly incarcerated persons including Amanda Knox, Earlonne Woods (Ear Hustle), and Patrick Pursley. On November 15, Lava releases The War on Drugs, a stunning new series which takes a hard look at America’s disastrous drug policy, and in January welcomes the second season of the hit series Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng, following Freleng’s Pulitzer Prize for her work hosting the Suave podcast.

Founded and led by celebrated music executive, podcast host, author, and justice advocate Flom alongside Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler and produced in association with Signal Co. No1, Lava for Good is a recognized leader in compelling and impactful social justice content and campaigns. Earlier this year, Lava for Good was honored at The Anthem Awards, winning a Silver Award for Human & Civil Rights - Best Strategy. In 2021, the Wrongful Conviction series was recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences for the Webby Awards, with Wrongful Conviction: False Confessions taking home the Webby People's Voice honor in the Crime & Justice category.

Downloaded over 35 million times, Lava for Good’s #1-charting lineup of true crime and social justice podcasts has been credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, and legislative reforms nationwide. Its hosts have been featured as leading champions of justice by NPR, Dr. Phil, The Joe Rogan Experience, The Jordan Harbinger Show, The Breakfast Club, and Sway In The Morning. The show also helped to bring global attention to the cases of Rodney Reed, Julius Jones, and Melissa Lucio, all of whom had their executions halted after a global outcry.

"We’re thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to further our mission of creating real and lasting change through telling human stories,” said Flom. “I am particularly excited to build on our 7-year history with the upcoming new shows in the coming months — shows that will focus on jaw-dropping wrongful conviction cases as well as peeling back the layers of the everyday injustice that has permeated our criminal legal system for far too long. We are also excited to expand our slate with phenomenal hosts like Pulitzer Prize winners Maggie Freleng and Gilbert King, with more announcements coming soon.”

To learn more about Lava for Good Podcasts, visit www.lavaforgood.com.

About Lava for Good

Lava for Good creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences, amplifying the voices of contemporary social justice champions and inspiring action towards a more informed, empathic, and just society.

Founded and led by renowned music executive, children's book author, and philanthropist Jason Flom along with Lava Media COO Jeff Kempler in association with Signal Co. No1, Lava for Good’s #1-charting lineup of podcasts have been downloaded over 35 million times and are credited with influencing exonerations, clemencies, pardons, legislation and reforms nationwide. The lineup, which features leading experts, attorneys, activists, and journalists on the frontlines of human rights and justice movements, currently includes Wrongful Conviction, Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng, Righteous Convictions with Jason Flom, False Confessions, Junk Science, and more, and is available on all major podcast platforms.



About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

