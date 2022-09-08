Inspiro Wins Three International Business Stevie® Awards

/EIN News/ -- MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsourcing specialist Inspiro triumphed in 2022’s 19thAnnual International Business Awards® (IBAs), garnering three Bronze Stevie® wins: Customer Service Team of the Year, Management Team of the Year, and Company of the Year.



The IBAs are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations.

In the Customer Service Team category, Inspiro’s 20-year client partnership wowed judges: “I am amazed [at] how Inspiro managed to support their client’s operations, without compromising productivity, during tough times. A truly reliable partner… Inspiro has built a solid relationship, putting customers and employees front and center.”

Judges also lauded the management group for their “great teamwork” and the strong growth they have helped bring to the company “during challenging times.”

In the Company of the Year category, judges said, “Inspiro is an outstanding organization, with a clear and concise strategy for growth and development, [as well as] extensive evidence of continued excellence in customer service, client care, and numerous high-profile achievements, setting the standard across their industry.”

“These awards are a testament to our culture of excellence and malasakit” (genuine care and concern),which our client partners, their customers, and our employees have commended us for,” remarked Inspiro president and CEO Yuji Hamamoto. “Our continued success comes from nurturing our people, prioritizing growth and innovation, and implementing strategies to enhance the delivery of our services.”

The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process through June and July.

Winners will be celebrated at the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019, a gala banquet at London’s InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel on Saturday, October 15.

About Inspiro

Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist with a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. They deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven customer experience solutions for the world’s leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.

Inspiro is owned by Relia, a member of Japan’s Mitsui Group. For more information, visit www.inspiro.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, the International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

