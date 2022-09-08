OpenDrives Bolsters Sales and Product Teams; Scales Latin America Presence

/EIN News/ -- Strategic hires from Quantum, Kyndryl, Unisys broaden expertise from within media and entertainment and enterprise IT



Further fuels growth trajectory to provide open and agnostic data storage, management and protection solutions globally

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc. , the global provider of enterprise-scale, software-powered storage solutions, announced today several strategic senior hires to its sales and product divisions as it continues to accelerate innovation and market growth across verticals within media and entertainment, and enterprise IT. These hires include: Sergio Soto (formerly Quantum) as director of Latin America sales and solution engineering, Rodney Williams (formerly DreamWorks Studios) as technical account manager, Vernon Leung (formerly Velasea) as director of product integrations and partnerships, Christopher Burgau (formerly Kyndryl) as regional territory manager, Jacqueline Gerhardt (formerly Unisys) as senior product manager, Colin Auxier (formerly SCCS, Inc.) as senior professional services engineer and Christopher Imes (formerly BeyondTrust) as senior systems engineer.

Today’s announcement comes amid a period of significant growth for OpenDrives as it executes on data storage solutions for the most demanding enterprise-scale workflows, from live editing to post production and backup and recovery. OpenDrives’ open and agnostic software-led approach to architecting solutions that match the individual performances needs of its customers, including Fox Sports, HBO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Spotify, Epic Games, LA Kings, Vox and hundreds more, is reinforced by its best-in-class ecosystem of technology and channel partners, such as EVS, Western Digital, Signiant, Creative Mobile Solutions (CMSI), InterVision and CHESA.

“OpenDrives’ continued leadership momentum in providing flexible, scalable solutions for the entire data lifecycle I attribute to the excellence of our team–individuals who collectively share the same ethos that is cornerstone to our company: open-mindness,” said Sean Lee, chief strategy and operations officer at OpenDrives. “We’re thrilled to broaden our team expertise that spans continents, categories and verticals, alongside our ever-evolving open ecosystem of partners, to deliver on the data demands that are evolving just as fast across live broadcast, post production and enterprise IT.”

Earlier this year, OpenDrives debuted enterprise-scale software solutions , including a fully managed public cloud, S3 compatibility with public clouds such as AWS and Wasabi, inline caching, intelligent pre-fetching and data protection. These capabilities earned OpenDrives the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award . Most recently, OpenDrives unveiled its container-native enterprise scale backup and recovery . A continued trajectory in leading innovations has helped OpenDrives achieve over 90% three-year YoY (year-over-year) revenue growth while doubling headcount in the same period.

OpenDrives is set to soon power Fox Sports’ live broadcast of Qatar 2022, which follows the success Fox Sports experienced using OpenDrives for NASCAR, the United States Football League reboot and many events in 2021 and 2022. OpenDrives delivered three times the throughput rate compared to Fox Sports’ previous workflows while cutting setup time from days to hours.

“OpenDrives creates solutions that drive real-world business outcomes backed by a team that can uniquely intercept customer needs–something I’ve experienced the value of both as an end-user and as a competitor,” said Sergio Soto, director of Latin America sales and solution engineering at OpenDrives. “Right now, the Latin American market is dominated by players who rely on single-vendor ‘lock-in’ models–this has created a massive opportunity for OpenDrives to deliver vendor-agnostic solutions that are optimized to meet the unique needs of individual customers.”

Prior to joining OpenDrives, Sergio Soto was area director of technical sales and solutions engineering for the Americas at Quantum Corp, where he was responsible for leading the pre-sales organization and expanding the verticals and use cases the company served in media and entertainment boosting revenue by tenfold in his first year. Additional hires include:

Christopher Burgau as regional territory manager in the United States, hailing previously from Kyndryl and Cytrix.

as regional territory manager in the United States, hailing previously from Kyndryl and Cytrix. Rodney Williams as technical account manager. He previously led IT infrastructure and operations at DreamWorks Studios.

as technical account manager. He previously led IT infrastructure and operations at DreamWorks Studios. Vernon Leung as director of product integrations and partnerships. Most recently he was product engineer manager at Velasea and has served as solutions architect at NetApp.

as director of product integrations and partnerships. Most recently he was product engineer manager at Velasea and has served as solutions architect at NetApp. Jacqueline Gerhardt as senior product manager. Most recently she was senior engineering manager and senior product manager at Unisys.

as senior product manager. Most recently she was senior engineering manager and senior product manager at Unisys. Colin Auxier as senior professional services engineer. Most recently he was information technology manager at SCCS, Inc.

as senior professional services engineer. Most recently he was information technology manager at SCCS, Inc. Christopher Imes as senior systems engineer. He was an implementation engineer at BeyondTrust.

OpenDrives, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise-scale, software-led storage solutions. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding workflows, from Hollywood to healthcare to enterprise IT, and for businesses large and small. OpenDrives delivers the highest performing solutions to match individual performance needs, even for the most robust, complex and mission-critical projects, on-premises and into the cloud. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit opendrives.com .

