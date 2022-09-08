Mark Mandel, MD, is One of the Bay Area's First Ophthalmologists to Use the Revolutionary New EVO Visian® Implantable Contact Lens (ICL)

/EIN News/ -- HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since receiving FDA approval this year, Evo Visian® ICL (Implantable Contact Lens) has quickly become one of the most effective solutions for correcting nearsightedness (myopia) and nearsightedness with astigmatism. Patients who wish to permanently improve their vision without having to be as dependent on eyeglasses or contacts lenses may be good candidates for this procedure. Cornea and Refractive Surgery specialist Mark Mandel, MD, is one of the first ophthalmologist in the Bay Area to offer this groundbreaking new technology at Optima Ophthalmic Medical Associates.

"It is clear to me that EVO Visian® ICL provides superior results to previous versions of the implantable contact lenses," said Mandel. "It is exciting to offer EVO to my patients who have difficulty seeing objects far away, and to be the one of the first doctors in the Bay Area to perform this procedure."

EVO Visian® ICL does not require the removal of any corneal tissue. It is an additive lens that is implanted in the eye. Because of its soft, flexible, bio-compatible material, most patients experience crisper far vision and improved night vision. The lenses provide protection from UV rays and do not cause symptoms of dry eye like some other refractive surgeries. Patients who have thin corneas or are otherwise not good candidates for LASIK/PRK may find EVO a suitable alternative.

EVO Visian® ICL is an outpatient surgery that is typically completed in under half an hour. Patients notice improved vision within a day or two. Unlike any other refractive procedure, EVO ICL can be reversed in the future. However, most patients will keep their ICL for the rest of their lives.

Although the EVO ICL is new to the United States, over one million people worldwide have received EVO Visian® ICL. As a testament to the technology's effectiveness, over 99% of these patients say they would do it again.

More About Mark Mandel, MD

Mark Mandel, MD, is a Bay Area Cornea and Refractive Surgery specialist who has decades of experience improving patients' eyesight with LASIK, Premium Cataract Surgery and phakic IOLs (intraocular lenses.) He is a graduate of UCLA School of Medicine and Oxford University and completed his residency in ophthalmology at the prestigious California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco and a corneal transplant fellowship at the University of Iowa. He is director of the corneal transplant service at California Pacific Medical Center. He is known widely as "The Doctor's Doctor" since so many other medical professionals trust him for surgery on themselves, their families and their patients.

To learn more about EVO Visian® ICL and overcome nearsightedness, please schedule a consultation at Optima Ophthalmic Medical Associates by emailing mmandel@optimaeye.com or calling 877-210-2020, Extension 3.

