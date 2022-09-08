Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 12
09/08/2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 217
|SR 217
|Blairsville Borough
|Patching
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps.
|Side Dozing
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Young/Blacklick Twps.
|Patching
|RT 1018
|Purchase Line Rd
|Green Twp.
|Flushing Pipe
|RT 1020
|Able Rd
|Green/Grant Twps.
|Flushing Pipe
|RT 1038
|East Creek Rd
|East Mahoning/Canoe Twps.
|Manual Patch
|RT 1038
|East Creek Rd
|East Mahoning/ Grant Twps.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1041
|Richmond Rd
|Grant/Canoe Twps.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1043
|Leasure Rd
|North Mahoning/Canoe Twps.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1045
|Locust/ Juneau Rd
|Canoe Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1045
|Locust Rd
|Canoe Twp.
|Manual Patch
|RT 1054
|Buffalo Lodge Rd
|Canoe Twp.
|Manual Patch
|RT 2002
|SR 2002
|Blairsville Borough
|Patching
|RT 2008
|SR 2008
|West Wheatfield Twp.
|Bridge Streambed Paving
|RT 2008
|SR 2008
|East Wheatfield Twp.
|Bridge Scour Protection
|RT 4015
|Georgeville, Johnston, Wrigden Run Rd
|South Mahoning/Rayne Twps.
|Drainage Pipe Replacement
|RT 4021
|Barnard Rd
|South/West Mahoning Twps.
|Sealcoat
|RT 4022
|Dayton/Smicksburg Rd
|West Mahoning Twp.
|Sealcoat
|RT 4034
|Dutch Run Rd
|Washington Twp.
|Tow Paving
|County Wide
|3 Digit State Routes
|Various
SR 119, SR 240, SR 286, SR 954
|County Wide
County Wide
|Permanent Signs
Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.