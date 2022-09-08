SEPTA to Close North 26th Street Near Girard Avenue for Trolley Track Replacement in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – SEPTA is planning to close North 26th Street between Girard Avenue and Poplar Street in Philadelphia beginning Tuesday, September 13, for trolley track replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place 24/7 through Friday, September 30.

During the closure, motorists will be directed east on Girard Avenue, south on West College Avenue, east on Poplar Street/South College Avenue/Girard Avenue, southeast on Ridge Avenue, south on Broad Street (Route 611), west on Spring Garden Street and northwest on Pennsylvania Avenue to access 26th Street. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

