Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,798 in the last 365 days.

Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of Septtember 12

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
SR 1005 Miola Road Highland Twp. Brushing
SR 4008 Huefner Springs Road Knox Tpw. Drainage/Pipe Replacement
SR 1009 Stoney Lonesome Road Clarion Twp. Mill and Fill Patching
SR 1011 Rehobeth Church Road Clarion Twp. Mill and Fill
SR 1015 Forest Road Farmington Twp. Bridge Work
SR 68 SR 0068 SH Monroe Twp. Crack Sealing
I80 Keystone Shortway Road EB and WB 49mm to 63 mm Crack Sealing
SR 4015 Old Fryburg Road Knox Twp. General drainage/pipe replacement

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.


You just read:

Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of Septtember 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.