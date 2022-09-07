Submit Release
Pelosi Statement on Extreme MAGA Judge’s Assault on Life-Saving PrEP Medication & ACA Preventive Services

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor’s discriminatory ruling that an Affordable Care Act provision requiring employers to provide coverage for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication violates the religious rights of employers:

 

“Today, a radical, Republican-appointed federal judge ruled that employers can deny coverage for PrEP: a drug proven to save lives from HIV/AIDS and a key strategy for ending the epidemic.  This disturbing decision amounts to open homophobia: unleashing unthinkable suffering and death specifically among the LGBTQ community.  This decision also threatens vital preventative health services guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act, including birth control, vaccinations and routine health screenings.

 

“This extreme MAGA ruling comes just months after the Republican-controlled Supreme Court discarded precedent and privacy in overturning Roe v. Wade.  Since then, House Republicans have plotted an unhinged, dangerous campaign to punish our most personal decisions, from abortion care to birth control and more.  With the GOP’s utter disdain for our health, safety and freedom, it is only a matter of time that another drug, treatment, vaccine or health service becomes the next target of their extremism.

 

“As extreme MAGA Republicans work to rip away life-saving drugs, Democrats are fiercely defending health freedom, protecting access to health care and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.  Every day, Democrats are putting People Over Politics.”

 

