Greenville, S.C. Welcomes Drywall Repair Franchise PatchMaster, as Part of Expansive U.S. Growth
PatchMaster expands in South Carolina as employee James Maggard buys Greenville franchise.GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drywall repair company PatchMaster today announces a new location serving Greenville, South Carolina, headed by James Maggard. Maggard, who got his start as a technician for PatchMaster Serving Charlotte, NC, is looking forward to bringing a new standard of excellence to the drywall repair industry in the Greenville area.
“My professional experiences have groomed and rewarded me with a strong skill set in the home services industry. I have developed a well-trained eye for perfection and will use the many years of experience I have in carpentry and drywall to serve the people of the Greenville area and provide them with a world-class experience,” said Maggard when asked about his journey to owning his own business and the value this background brings to the PatchMaster Franchise family.
“This is the core of who we are. Much of PatchMaster’s success has come from our franchise-first business model, which, in addition to helping individuals achieve their dreams of business ownership, helps prepare internal employees to successfully operate our business before buying our business. Our technicians regard PatchMaster as a viable career path, rather than just a job.” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
Based in Greenville, South Carolina, PatchMaster Serving Greenville offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in Servicing the communities of Greenville, Greer, Mauldin, Simpsonville, Taylors, and others in the Upstate region of South Carolina.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
