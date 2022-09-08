Postal Automation System Market to See Growth at a CAGR of 6.31% By 2028 with Top Key Players, Insights And Forecast

Postal Automation System Market Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis By 2028 | BEUMER GROUP, EuroSort, SOLYSTIC SAS., NEC Corporation, Dematic

Growing focus on the technological advancements by the major manufacturers, rising labour costs, and increasing application of postal automation system for a wide range of end user applications such as government postal, courier and parcel, express and other applications are the major factors attributable to the growth of postal automation system market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the postal automation system market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.31% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Therefore, the postal automation system market value will rocket up to USD 3.41 billion by 2028.

Postal automation system is a letter handling machine that provides high processing speed and address reading rates. Postal automation system automates the process and emerges as a reliable, quicker and economical solution for the customers. Along with being a cost effective solutions, the postal automation systems help to reduce the probability of manual errors in sorting and handling processes.

Rising adoption of automated solutions and services by postal and courier industry will emerge as the major market growth driving factor. Growing infrastructural development especially in the emerging economies like India and China, surging proliferation of e-commerce and rising urbanization of economies will further aggravate the market value. Growing focus of the manufacturers towards increasing the efficiency of sensors, scanners, processors, and recognition systems will further carve the way for the growth of the market.

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

TOSHIBA CORPORATION, BEUMER GROUP, Siemens Logistics GmbH, EuroSort Inc, SOLYSTIC SAS., NEC Corporation, Dematic, OCM Spa, BÖWE SYSTEC GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, GBI Intralogistics, Inc, Invata Intralogisitcs., Bastian Solutions, LLC, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Interroll Group, Falcon Autotech Private Limited, Fluence Automation, LLC., ID MAIL SYSTEMS, INC., OPEX Corporation and Murata Machinery, Ltd among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation

The postal automation system market is segmented on the basis of component, product, technology and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

The postal automation system market on the basis of component has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Services segment is sub-segmented into installation and consultation, managed services and maintenance and support.

Based on product, the postal automation system market has been segmented into mail sorting systems, parcel sorting systems, postal and parcel software and automatic reading and coding systems.

On the basis of technology, the postal automation system market has been segmented into culler facer canceller, letter sorter, flat sorter, mixed mail sorters and parcel sorters. Parcel sorters segment is sub-segmented into linear parcel sorters and loop parcel sorters.

On the basis of application, the postal automation system market is segmented into government postal, courier and parcel and express.

By Region of Postal Automation System market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

North America region dominates the postal automation system market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period. This is because the presence of prominent major CEP and postal companies. Asia-Pacific region is projected to undergo substantial during the forecast period and will project the highest CAGR owing to the growth and expansion of e-commerce in this region.

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”