Blank Rome Continues National Finance Team Growth with Addition of Partner Mirlande Telfort in New York

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Mirlande Telfort has joined the firm’s Finance, Restructuring & Bankruptcy practice group as a partner in the New York office. With a strong focus on middle market financings, Mirlande represents private equity funds, banks, and other investors in complex debt financing transactions across a wide range of industries, particularly life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer products. Prior to Blank Rome, Mirlande was a partner in the Banking & Finance practice at McGuire Woods LLP.

Mirlande is the latest addition to Blank Rome’s national finance team, which has within the past year added partners Cynde H. Munzer in Chicago, David E. Kronenberg in Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati, and Cassandra G. Mott and Sarah H. Frazier in Houston, as well as of counsel Bradley E. Wolf in Los Angeles to the practice.

“We are pleased to welcome Mirlande as the newest member of our national finance team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “Mirlande’s impressive experience across key industries will be of great benefit to our clients. In particular, she will bolster our healthcare finance team in New York and nationwide, supporting the healthcare lending needs of our clients in the industry.”

At Blank Rome, Mirlande will bring her significant experience in helping clients structure and negotiate a broad array of transactions involving secured and unsecured, bilateral and syndicated, revolving and term credit facilities. Her lending experience notably includes leverage financings, including leveraged buyouts, as well as investment grade financings.

“We are very excited to have Mirlande join our national finance team in New York,” said Lawrence F. Flick II, Chair of Blank Rome’s Financial Services industry team. “Her experience representing agents in large syndicated cash flow and asset-based credit facilities, as well as her strong background working across many industries, notably life sciences and healthcare, adds expanded capabilities and depth to our group.”

“Blank Rome has a stellar reputation in the middle market and finance industry, and I am excited to be joining a leading team with such an impressive footprint—both in New York and nationally,” Telfort added. “I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the country and in different practice groups and industry teams, knowing that I will be able provide the highest level of service to our clients, no matter their geographic location.”

Mirlande earned her J.D. from Howard University School of Law, where she was a Merit Scholar, on the Dean’s List, and a staff member of the Howard Law Journal. She earned her B.A. from Emory University, where she was also on the Dean’s List. Mirlande is a member of the National Association of Women Lawyers and serves as a director on the board of the Metropolitan Black Bar Association.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment

Kate Tavella Blank Rome LLP 215.988.6988 tavella@blankrome.com