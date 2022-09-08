Submit Release
Announcing Reach Drop-In: The Fastest Way for Online Merchants to Sell Cross-Border

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reach is excited to announce the launch of its first low-code cross-border ecommerce integration, Reach Drop-In. Drop-In allows online businesses of any size to quickly and securely overcome traditional international barriers to entry, expanding their potential customer base while capitalizing on Reach's market-leading Merchant of Record model, guaranteed FX rates, and advanced multi-factor fraud prevention system.

Integration with an existing online storefront is quick and easy, as only a few lines of code are required. Deployable in 19 different programming languages, Reach Drop-In provides a customizable, branded checkout that is the most robust cross-border payments system on the market.

With Reach Drop-In, businesses can:

  • Accept all of the most popular payment methods, including all major credit cards, Paypal and Apple Pay, and specific locally trusted payment methods like Boleto, among many others.
  • Offer Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) to global customers through Reach's partnership with Klarna.
  • Increase conversion rates by accessing Reach's powerful intelligent routing system, which ensures the highest approval rates and the lowest fees by routing transactions through acquiring banks local to global customers.
  • Display pricing in local currencies.
  • Enable their checkout process to display in 36 different languages. Merchants can also take advantage of Reach Drop-In's pre-built integrations for the world's leading ecommerce platforms, such as WooCommerce and Magento. And best of all, Drop-In is not limited to retail ecommerce business. It is designed to empower all cross-border ecommerce transactions, whether those are B2C or B2B.

More detailed information, including a real-time interactive interface example, can be found at https://withreach.com/meet-drop-in.

ABOUT REACH

Reach simplifies cross-border ecommerce for forward-thinking organizations with ambitious global expansion goals. Its unique Merchant of Record model eliminates complexity, risk and compliance barriers around the world, turning every international buyer into a local buyer. By leveraging Reach as the Merchant of Record and accessing its vast payments network, businesses can increase conversions, reduce costs, and offset compliance and fraud risk. 

