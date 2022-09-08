AccessAgility Introduces Industry’s First WiFi Scanner for Windows that Supports WiFi 6E / 6 GHz

As More Networks Move to High Density WiFi 6E Deployments, Having Tools to Help with Design, Deployment, and Analysis of WiFi 6E / 6 GHz is Critical.

/EIN News/ -- Vienna, VA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AccessAgility, a leading developer of WiFi test and measurement software, today announced the industry’s first WiFi Scanner for Windows that supports the WiFi 6E / 6 GHz frequency band. This new WiFi Scanner version is designed for wireless engineers and IT professionals who need to troubleshoot 6E / 6 GHz WiFi networks using Windows laptops or desktops. With this new tool, businesses can easily discover the best wireless configuration and analyze their networks to optimize the performance of their wireless infrastructure.

"Even though I am a Mac-guy, I still use Windows, and this is one of the top apps to consider." - David Coleman Director, Wireless Networking at the Office of the CTO at Extreme Networks, Co-Author - Certified Wireless Network Administrator Study Guide.

Full Featured Trial

Just looking to kick the tires a bit? You can sign up and download a for a full featured trial (without a credit card) at https://www.accessagility.com/wifi-scanner-for-windows-free-trial

Supporting Resources

Pricing and Availability

WiFi Scanner is subscription based product and priced based on the number of active devices that have the software installed.

About AccessAgility

AccessAgility has developed a suite of WiFi network testing tools to make it easy for network engineers and technicians to deploy, manage, and maintain today’s complex wired and wireless networks. The company's WiFi Scanner, OptiFi, BridgeChecker and WiFiPerf products give users instant visibility into their network performance. AccessAgility simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more about its products and see how AccessAgility helps get your job done faster, visit https://www.accessagility.com/products.

