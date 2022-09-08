Demand For Gamma Ray-Based Robots In China Is Anticipated To Rise At An Impressive CAGR Of 9.4%, Owing To Advancements In Robotic Technologies And The Growing Scope Of Application Of Gamma Rays In Various Industry Verticals; States Fact.MR

Healthcare & Food Sectors to Lead Demand for Gamma Ray-based Robots, Says Fact.MR

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, the global gamma ray-based robots market enjoys a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion and is anticipated to witness expansion at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next five years.



Rapid advancements in robotic technologies and the rising popularity of automation across various industry verticals are anticipated to favor the demand for gamma ray-based robots over the coming years. Rising focus on the sterilization of equipment and products in industries such as healthcare and food is also expected to drive gamma ray-based robots market growth potential across the forecast period. Growing popularity of radiotherapy and increasing use of robots for the same is also anticipated to uplift the target industry.

Increasing investments in the development of advanced robotics technologies and rapid adoption of these advanced technologies are anticipated to drive gamma ray-based robot sales over the coming years. The market for gamma ray-based robots is projected to expand at a 6.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global gamma ray-based robots market stands at a US$ 2.5 billion in 2022.

Sales of gamma ray-based robots are slated to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2027

By 2027, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.5 billion.

Advancements in robotics technology, increasing use of robots in radiotherapy, stringent mandates to ensure proper sterilization of equipment, and increasing launches of new products are expected to propel market growth.

The gamma ray-based robots market in the U.S. is valued at US$ 605 million in 2022.

High development and manufacturing costs of gamma ray-based robots are expected to restrain market expansion to some extent.

The Japan gamma ray-based robots market is anticipated to evolve at a 3.5% CAGR over the next five years.





“Healthcare industry expected to provide highly rewarding opportunities for gamma ray-based robot manufacturing companies over the next five years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Key market players are anticipated to focus on the development of gamma ray-based robots that are integrated with advanced technologies such as AI, deep learning, machine vision, etc. Partnerships, collaborations, and mergers are expected to be the preferred strategies of prominent gamma ray-based robot manufacturers over the coming years as they focus on the expansion of their business scope.

A detailed and comprehensive account of companies producing gamma ray-based robots has been listed in this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Category-wise Insights

The global gamma ray-based robots market, based on end-user industry, is segmented into healthcare, food & beverages, nuclear, astronomy, electronics, and other end-user industries.

The healthcare industry is projected to be the most attractive industry for manufacturers and investors owing to rapid advancements in medical robotics technology and high healthcare expenditure. Growing awareness of HAIs is also anticipated to drive demand for gamma ray-based sterilization robots.

Competitive Landscape

Gamma ray-based robot manufacturers are expected to increase their investments in the R&D sector to create innovative solutions and fast-track product launches. Gamma ray-based robot companies are expected to adopt various other strategies to expand their business potential and sales revenue.

Some of the key market players profiled in this report are Huiheng Medical Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Accuray Incorporated, ViewRay Inc., Best Theratronics Ltd., and BrainLAB AG.

Key Segments in Gamma Ray-based Robots Industry Research

By Technology : Artificial Intelligence Machine Vision Collaborative Robots Twin Robotics Other Technologies

By End-user Industry : Healthcare Food & Beverages Nuclear Astronomy Electronics Other End-user Industries

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global gamma ray-based robots market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (artificial intelligence, machine vision, collaborative robots, twin robotics, other technologies) and end-user industry (healthcare, food & beverages, nuclear, astronomy, electronics, other end-user industries), and across five major regions North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

