Programmatic Display Market to total US$ 720 Billion by 2032; amid increasing ownership of Smartphones and Other Consumer Electronics | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per the analysis, North America is projected to dominate the global programmatic display market during the forecast period, likely to flourish at a CAGR of 35.2% from 2022 to 2032. The U.S is expected to make the maximum contribution in strengthening the industry in the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global programmatic display market is anticipated to secure US$ 35.8 Billion in 2022, valuing US$ 720 Billion by 2032. From 2022-2032, the global programmatic display market is expected to display a CAGR of 35%. Expansion of the mobile market is projected to play a significant role in developing the market during the forecast period. Essentially, mobile ads are cost-effective techniques to assure business growth. Mobile phones are getting closer to replacing desktops as ‘the first screen’ programmatic technology paving its way to mobile phones.



Also, the launch of novel software in the market is anticipated to strengthen the market in the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, MOLOCO, a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, announced the launch of Dynamic Creative for programmatic advertising. Working in conjunction with MOLOCO Cloud, a cloud-based programmatic advertising platform, Dynamic Creative delivers automatically optimized ad campaigns across the programmatic ecosystem.

Other factors supporting the market growth include the growing adoption of connected devices like TV, smartphones, and tablets. Also, the integration of real-time analytics and AI in digital marketing technology is growing the adoption of these solutions. Additionally, players in the market are taking various initiatives to strengthen market growth.

For instance, in 2017, Adobe announced the launch of its global “Experience Business” campaign, the largest cross-media ad campaign that was deployed through a programmatic platform. Adobe’s “Experience Business” campaign was bought 100 percent programmatically through Adobe Advertising Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud. Owing to such favorable initiatives by the players, the market is projected to expand significantly in the forthcoming time.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global programmatic display market is anticipated to have secured US$ 26.5 Billion in 2021

From 2017 to 2021, programmatic display market growth surged at a 34% value CAGR

By sales channel, automated guaranteed programmatic display distribution to register a 30% CAGR

Online video Ad format of programmatic displays to be most sought after, capturing a 55% revenue share in 2022

North America to be the fastest growing programmable display market, registering a 35.5% CAGR through 2032

Europe to present significant investment opportunities, expected to capture 27% revenue in 2022

Asia Pacific to be a prominent growth hotspot, expected to surge at a CAGR of 34.8%





“Rapid growth of digitization in various end-user sectors and the increasing procurement of mobile phones are expected to drive the global programmatic display market during the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global programmatic display market include AppNexus Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Yahoo! Inc., DataXu Inc., Google Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath Inc., IPONWEB Holding Limited, Between Digital, Fluct, Adform, Beeswax, and Turn Inc.

Recent Updates from the Industry:

In November 2021, MediaMath integrated its demand-side platform (DSP) with IBM Watson Advertising Weather Targeting to offer better digital advertising accuracy and effectiveness in directing new privacy standards.

In December 2020, FreeWheel announced the acquisition of BeesWax, a software as a service SaaS advertising company. The initiative will enhance FreeWheel’s current programmatic marketplace capabilities across all forms of television and video advertising, including Set-top Box Video on Demand and Connected TV.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global programmatic display market, presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Ad Format (Online Display, Online Video, Mobile Display, Mobile Video), Sales Channel (Real Time Bidding (RTB), Private Marketplaces (PMP), Automated Guaranteed (AG)), & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

