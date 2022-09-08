Alliance Memory Rounds Out DDR4 SDRAM Lineup With Six New 4Gb “A” Die Devices and 16Gb Option From Micron Technology

Devices Offer Improved Performance With Lower +1.2V Operating Voltages and Higher Speeds to 1600MHz in 96-Ball and 78-Ball FBGA Packages

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs with new “A” die versions of the 4Gb AS4C256M16D4A and AS4C512M8D4 in the 96-ball and 78-ball FBGA packages, respectively. Built on a finer process that results in a smaller chip than the original, the AS4C256M16D4A-62BCN, AS4C256M16D4A-62BIN, AS4C256M16D4A-75BCN, AS4C256M16D4A-75BIN, AS4C512M8D4A-75BCN, and AS4C512M8D4A-75BIN deliver improved performance — with lower power consumption and higher speeds and transfer rates — at a lower cost. In addition, Alliance Memory is continuing its partnership with Micron Technology and offering the company’s MT40A1G16KH-062E DDR4 SDRAM to provide customers with a 16Gb option.



To increase battery life in portable electronics such as smartphones and tablets, the Alliance Memory devices released today feature low operating voltages of +1.2V (±0.06V). The DDR4s are designed, qualified, and recommended for use in 5G designs, computing applications, surveillance systems, smart meters, human-machine interfaces (HMI), digital signal controllers, PNDs, and more. Built on a new process technology, the new devices offer fast clock speeds up to 1600MHz and transfer rates up to 3200Mbps.

The AS4C256M16D4A-62BCN, AS4C256M16D4A-62BIN, AS4C256M16D4A-75BCN, AS4C256M16D4A-75BIN, AS4C512M8D4A-75BCN, and AS4C512M8D4A-75BIN support sequential and interleave burst types with read or write burst lengths of BL8/BC4/BC4 or 8 on the fly. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh.

With minimal die shrinks, Alliance Memory’s DDR4 SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification. Offered in commercial (0°C to +95°C) and industrial (-40°C to +95°C) temperature ranges, the new “A” die devices are ideal for the industrial, networking, telecommunications, gaming, and consumer markets, for which Alliance Memory is utilizing a dual sourcing strategy to ensure supply longevity.

The addition of Micron Technology’s MT40A1G16KH-062E to Alliance Memory’s offering of DDR4 SDRAMs provides the company’s customers with access to a 16Gb device for a wide range of applications. Operating from a +1.2V power supply over a commercial temperature range, the 1Gb x 16-bit device is built on an 8n-prefetch architecture for high data rates of 3200 MT/s. The MT40A1G16KH-062E supports read or write burst lengths of BC4 or BL8 on the fly.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Density Organization Package Speed Temp. range (°C) AS4C256M16D4-83BCN 4Gb 256M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1200MHz 0 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-83BIN 4Gb 256M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1200MHz -40 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-75BCN 4Gb 256M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1333MHz 0 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-75BIN 4Gb 256M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1333MHz -40 to +95 AS4C256M16D4A-62BCN 4Gb 256M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1600MHz 0 to +95 AS4C256M16D4A-62BIN 4Gb 256M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1600MHz -40 to +95 AS4C256M16D4A-75BCN 4Gb 256M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1333MHz 0 to +95 AS4C256M16D4A-75BIN 4Gb 256M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1333MHz -40 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-83BCN 4Gb 512M x 8 78-ball FBGA 1200MHz 0 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-83BIN 4Gb 512M x 8 78-ball FBGA 1200MHz -40 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-75BCN 4Gb 512M x 8 78-ball FBGA 1333MHz 0 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-75BIN 4Gb 512M x 8 78-ball FBGA 1333MHz -40 to +95 AS4C512M8D4A-75BCN 4Gb 512M x 8 78-ball FBGA 1333MHz 0 to +95 AS4C512M8D4A-75BIN 4Gb 512M x 8 78-ball FBGA 1333MHz -40 to +95 AS4C512M16D4-75BCN 8Gb 512M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1333MHz 0 to +95 AS4C512M16D4-75BIN 8Gb 512M x 16 96-ball FBGA 1333MHz -40 to +95 AS4C1G8D4-75BCN 8Gb 1Gb x 8 78-ball FBGA 1333MHz 0 to +95 AS4C1G8D4-75BIN 8Gb 1Gb x 8 78-ball FBGA 1333MHz -40 to +95 MT40A1G16KH-062E 16Gb 1Gb x 16 96-ball FBGA 1600MHz 0 to +95

Samples and production quantities of the AS4C256M16D4A-62BCN, AS4C256M16D4A-62BIN, AS4C256M16D4A-75BCN, AS4C256M16D4A-75BIN, AS4C512M8D4A-75BCN, and AS4C512M8D4A-75BIN are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery starts at $4 per piece. Micron’s MT40A1G16KH-062E is available now from stock. Pricing for U.S. delivery starts at $10 per piece.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

