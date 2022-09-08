Emission Management Software Market 2022| Industry Size USD 43.6 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR 15.7%

Emission Management Software Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global emission management software market based on components, industry, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global emission management software market generated $10.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $43.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Focus on the implementation of sustainability solutions presents new opportunities in the coming years. An increase in demand for emission monitoring and effectiveness of tracking and management capabilities drive the growth of the global emission management software market.

Key industry players such as - Accenture, CA, Inc., Enviance, Carbonetworks, Greenstone Carbon Management, Foresite Systems, IBM, Hara, SAP, and Symantec.

Based on components, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

Based on industry, the manufacturing segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global emission management software market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the government sector segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to the lockdown imposed by governments in many countries and the unavailability of the workforce, manufacturing factories in many industries were closed down partially or completely. This impacted the demand for emission management software for real-time monitoring.

• Moreover, daily operations in the energy and power sector were disrupted and the demand for monitoring carbon emissions was reduced. This affected the demand for emission management software. However, the demand is expected to rise during the post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

