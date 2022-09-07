Bike rebate seals the deal for a special birthday present

CANADA, September 7 - Piper was thrilled to get her new bike for her birthday, but her Mom Ashley was more excited that she was able to get a rebate when it was purchased.

Ashley Pineau said she had been thinking about the new bike as a birthday present and when she saw the government rebate, "that sealed the deal.”

The bike rebate is offered to PEI residents purchasing a bicycle from a participating retailer.

A rebate of up to $100 is available on bicycles with a retail price of up to $2000 (before tax). There is a price floor of $50, which means the bike cannot be sold for a sticker price of less than $50 after the rebate has been applied.

Customers do not require a coupon or an approval form; the rebate is issued at the point of sale. Ashley purchased her daughter’s bike at Sport Chek.

“It was easy. Piper’s bike was on sale, so my rebate was less than $100, but still a really good deal.”

Gerard Arsenault, manager of the Sports and Seasonal Department at the Summerside Canadian Tire, says the rebate has been great.

“People are very pleased with the rebate,” he said, noting many of them are aware of it when they come to the store to purchase the bike.

As of September 1, the government had paid out $ $137,360.00 for its bike rebates.

“The point of sale rebate is also easy,” said Arsenault, “you purchase your bike and depending on the price, you can get $100 off the cost.”

The government initiated the bike rebate in June and local retailers have noted sales have been good.

A $500 rebate is also available on e-bikes. As of September 1, 381 e-bikes have been sold with the government paying $190,500 in rebates.

The bike rebates are part of the government’s continued effort to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and are part of the government’s Net Zero Framework of targeted reductions.

“Continuing to invest in programs and incentives encourages Islanders to look at ways they can make positive changes in their day-to-day lives that assist us in reaching our climate goals,” added Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.