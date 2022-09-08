Human Resource Technology Market to Touch $35.68 Billion by 2028 | 63% Business are willing to Make Use of AI for HR Analytics

Westford, USA, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The field of human resource technology market is experiencing a considerable amount of growth due to the increasing demand for highly skilled and knowledgeable employees. Organizations are increasingly turning to human resource software and services to help them fill in many of the gaps in their talent acquisition process, including finding and screening qualified candidates, administering job offers and firing employees who no longer meet company standards.

In a recent survey by SkyQuest on human resource technology market and use case among large and mid-level businesses, 81% of respondents said that they are using some form of HR software, and 78% said that their company uses or plans to use HR technology to improve performance reviews, communications, and tracking of employee development. The following are some key takeaways from the survey: 79% of respondents feel that HR software has made their reviews more efficient.

86% feel that it has improved communication between management and employees

88% feel that HR software has helped them track employee development

74% of respondents in the human resource technology market use HR technology to monitor employee performance

54% use it to manage employee records

Additionally, 53% of respondents said that HR technology helps them identify and prevent fraud and abuse

SkyQuest has done a detailed study of the global human resource technology market and prepared a report. The report provides a detailed market analysis, market forecast, key players, market share analysis, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, trends, technology landscape, data analysis, top players and their growth strategies, among others.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/human-resource-hr-technology-market

What Does Drive Growth for Human Resource Technology Market?

SkyQuest has done a detailed analysis of the market and has identified key factors that are primarily responsible for driving growth of market.

HR technology plays an important role in developing and maintaining a successful workplace. By ensuring that all employees are aware of their rights and responsibilities, HR technology can play a critical role in helping to ensure a productive, safe and fair work environment. Here are some of the most common areas HR technology is primarily used:

Enhanced communication and teamwork- By sending updates and notifications to employees about their rights and responsibilities, the software can help to improve communication between employees and management in the human resource technology market. In turn, this can lead to improved teamwork and greater productivity.

Reduction in employee turnover- By providing employees with clear information about their rights and responsibilities, HR technology can help to reduce the incidence of employee turnover. As employees become more comfortable with their working environment, they are less likely to leave because they feel mistreated or unhappy.

Improved safety and health protections- By monitoring employee behavior and tracking any incidents or complaints, HR technology can help to ensure that all employees are treated safely and healthily. This protects both the employee[s] and the company from potential liability damages in the global human resource technology market.

Accurate records- By storing all relevant data related to employee attendance, pay rates, etc. business can effectively plan strategies for employee retention, safety, satisfaction, and work-life balance, among others

AI Emerging as Hero in Human Resource Technology Market

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, more businesses are turning to AI-enabled HR software to automate processes and make managing HR easier. As per SkyQuest estimate AI would result in $1.9 trillion in value added across industries by 2025. As businesses continue to face mounting challenges, including ever-changing competitive landscapes, increased pressure on operational efficiency, and an increasing need for innovative solutions, HR analytics is becoming increasingly integral to the management of personnel.

Today, 53% of businesses across the global human resource technology market are willing to use of AI to identify patterns and trends in large data sets, making it a valuable tool for identifying and addressing organizational issues related to performance appraisal, interviewing, and employee retention.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/human-resource-hr-technology-market

In addition to its ability to improve efficiency and effectiveness within HR systems, over 78% of HR professionals are of the opinion that AI is also thought to be especially beneficial in the detection of discrimination and other violations of human rights. As such, businesses that wish to remain compliant with regulatory mandates are increasingly considering incorporating AI into their HR analytics practices in order to enhance their ability to detect and prevent such violations. Some organizations have chosen to focus on specific uses for AI in HR Analytics, such as automated assessment of talent pipelines or improving discrimination prevention.

With the rapid expansion of AI in various industries, including HR, it is no surprise that incorporation of AI into HR analytics is on the rise in the global human resource technology market. A recent survey by recruiting platform Hootsuite found that 61% of respondents plan to use AI in their HR operations within the next 3 years. Additionally, over half of HR professionals believe that AI will play a more significant role in their organization's HR analytics over the next 12 months.

Despite the hype around AI and its potential applications in HR, SkyQuest has identified some challenges that need to be overcome before widespread implementation can take place in the global human resource technology market. For example, many organizations are still learning how to effectively use AI for HR purposes. In addition, privacy concerns remain an ongoing challenge as data collected by AI can be sensitive and revealing. However, with continued investment and careful planning, it is clear that AI will play an increasingly important role in HR management going forward.

SyQuest report on human resource technology market offers thorough analysis of current market trends and their impact on global market. The report offers detailed analysis and impact on the business in terms of benefits, cost saving, productivity improvement, brand preference, total spending, annual spending, and survey, among others.

Top Trends in Human Resource Technology Market

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are driving the adoption of new HR technologies

Increased automation and digitization are making HR more streamlined and efficient

Employers are increasingly turning to employee engagement platforms to boost productivity and morale

Employee data privacy is paramount for many enterprises, which is motivating them to invest in secure HR systems

Growing adoption of Employee chatbots

Increased use of cloud-based solutions in human resource management

Collaborative working becoming more prevalent in HR departments

SkyQuest has tracked over 20 trends in the global human resource technology market in its report. The report provides valuable insights on how these trends are shaping the market and encouraging market players to make the changes in their offerings.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/human-resource-hr-technology-market

Top Players in Global Human Resource Technology Market

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Infor (US)

NetSuite, Inc. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Talentsoft (Europe)

Ultimate Software (US)

Workday, Inc. (US)

Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Inc. (US)

Ceridian HCM, Inc. (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Global Network Automation Market

Global Customer Communication Management Market

Global Software Market

Global Recruitment Software Market

Global Core Banking Software Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com